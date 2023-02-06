Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of “Max Deepfake Revenge” by Anthony Silman

About “Max Deepfake Revenge”:

A frenzied drug pusher brutally attacks Jo Hadge on her doorstep late at night. Terrified, she defends herself and, in desperate danger, lashes out and stabs him.

But it is Jo who ends up in court and must face a tense, nerve-shredding trial.

Dan, her partner and lover, believes in her innocence. He wants revenge. He creates a devastating sham social media campaign of retribution, posting fictitious deepfake videos of character destruction.

A horrifying international cataclysm follows his brilliant comeuppance. From the UK to Ohio to Mexico and Ecuador, Dan’s crusade wreaks terrible repercussions on the families and gangs of cocaine suppliers.

Suddenly a psychopathic IT mogul, a cartel boss, dealers and pushers are all caught by Dan’s deepfake sting – but who will pay, and what is the shocking price of a lover’s vengeance?

This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:

Paperback (204 pages)

Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.3 x 21.59 cm

ISBN-13 9781800944527 / 9781800944589

Kindle eBook ASIN B0BMB2LF3P

Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/MDR

Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022

About the Author

Tony has been writing for most of his life, from editing a group of newspapers to copywriting and creating speeches and scripts for global company videos and conferences.

His news and research instincts, combined with his interests in emerging technologies and new media, create the essence of his books which, although fictional, have a core of fact and real-life occurrences running through them.

Max deepfake revenge is his debut as an author. It involves the power of social media and technology, especially deepfake, and how it can be manipulated for crime and revenge. And in Tony’s books, revenge is served with compelling extra heat.

Tony lives in Wiltshire with Sarah, his beloved wife and inspiration.

About Michael Terence Publishing – Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002