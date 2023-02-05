Pocono STR Management is the #1 Short-Term Rental Management in the Pocono Mountains

Since its 2020 launch, this locally owned property management company has been providing exemplary service and returns for its clients

Pocono STR Management is the leading short-term rental management agency in the Pocono Mountains. The team at Pocono STR Management is celebrating a successful third year of operations which includes maximizing client ROIs with six-figure returns in 2022.

Pocono STR Management officially debuted in 2020 with a single property listed. Today, the company’s portfolio includes eight properties that are yielding six-figure returns thanks to the impeccable property management provided by this leading Pocono Mountains short-term rental company.

Evidence of the success Pocono STR Management brings its clients can be seen in a recent report from AirDNA, the most trusted analytics and press outlet in the short-term rental industry. The report featured the top 15 properties for various regions and listed multiple Pocono STR Management properties in two different regions.

This full-service vacation rental management company makes it easy for clients to choose them; leading-edge technology and specialized digital marketing strategies polish every aspect of listings. For instance, Pocono STR Management utilizes data analytics that compare local listings and provide insights for nightly rate to yield more competitive pricing.

The Pocono STR Management team cultivates its clients’ listings with dedicated marketing to ensure as much traffic is brought to listings as possible. Each listing is designed to shine, bringing the best features of each property front and center with professional copywriting and search engine optimization (SEO).

Properties are managed with the utmost of care; the Pocono STR Management team is on standby around the clock to answer guest calls. Whether a guest is looking for a wi-fi password or needs assistance with an emergency repair, Pocono STR Management handles it all so that property owners don’t have to.

According to the team at Pocono STR Management, one of the things that sets them apart from the competition is that they are truly locally owned and operated. Their team of professionals handles every aspect of property management on behalf of clients. All properties are cleaned and maintained by the local team, but this proximity to the Poconos is also beneficial from another perspective: no one knows the area quite like a true local.

Since the Pocono STR Management team is able to focus on the local market with the unique perspective of a native, they are able to provide the height of quality comprehensive services. This lends to an incredible level of dedication and service that is extended to both clients and their guests.

Pocono STR Management offers plenty of other benefits to its clients. For instance, their headquarters is conveniently located in a well-established resort area just an hour and a half from New York City and Philadelphia. Perhaps most impressively, Pocono STR Management provides all of its benefits at a price that is cheaper than any other full-service short-term property management agency in the area.

The Pocono Mountains are a major tourist destination, with statistics showing that 27.9 million people visit the area each year. This number is only expected to grow with a recent grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration (EDA) to be invested in the travel, tourism, and recreation sector. For instance, nearly $4 million was invested to create marketing campaigns for travel consumers. This diverse area is home to 150+ ski trails, 150 lakes, 80,000+ acres of forest, and scenery that tourists fall in love with when they visit.

An anticipated uptick in tourism makes investing in the Pocono Mountains a sweet deal. “Investing in a Pocono Mountain vacation rental is not only the best way to invest in real estate, it’s also the quickest and safest way,” said a spokesperson for Pocono STR Management.

Pocono STR Management is now marching ahead with the growth of their portfolio. A limited volume of new clients are currently being accepted. All clients receive a wealth of benefits in addition to the ones already mentioned, including an online owner portal and on-demand financial reports, $3,000 accidental damage protection for all bookings, and interior design and remodeling services. The team at Pocono STR Management works diligently to ensure that its clients enjoy the height of care and returns on their properties with world-class property management.

“We are very proud to see how successful our property management strategies have proven to be for our valued clients, and we are excited to add new, high-end short term vacation rentals to our portfolio,” said a spokesperson for the company. Further information is available at https://www.poconostrmanagement.com/.

About Pocono STR Management

Pocono STR Management offers leading-edge comprehensive vacation rental management for properties located in the Pocono Mountains.