National Nutrition Introduces Expanded Lineup of Kiss My Face Products

Sustainable and Effective Products

Kiss My Face is a respected brand known for its use of healthful ingredients. The company was founded in New Yorks Hudson River Valley by Bob Macleod and Steve Byckiewicz and got its start selling big, green, olive bars of soap from Greece, and the rest is history.

Kiss My Face makes products that are kind to people and the planet. That’s why National Nutrition sought them out. National Nutrition has a commitment to stocking products that are made using sustainable practices and don’t contain any harmful chemicals or additives.

Kiss My Face products are clean, cruelty-free, sodium lauryl/laureth-free,oxybenzone-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, and many of their products are also vegan.

National Nutrition Adding 27 Kiss My Face Products to Their Store

Through this partnership, National Nutrition is excited to announce the addition of more Kiss My Face products to their store. This expanded partnership will add 27 products. National Nutrition now carries a variety of Kiss My Face shampoos and conditioners to nourish healthy hair, like Smooth & Glow, Strong & Luscious, and Thick & Full.

National Nutrition also now carries Sensitive Hand Soap as well as Soothing Hand Soap, Active Life Deodorant, Goat Milk Body Wash and Fluoride Free Gel Toothpastes. Naturally, National Nutrition is also carrying the original olive oil bar soap that Kiss My Face started selling in the 1980s.

Another great product is Kiss My Face Goat Milk Body Wash is formulated with nourishing goat milk, olive oil, and aloe vera, along with liposomal vitamin C. This luxurious cream wash smooths the skin and delivers long-lasting hydration while helping to preserve the healthy microbiome of the skin. Energizing scents of Eucalyptus & Lemongrass and Rosemary & Tea Tree will leave users feeling refreshed and invigorated.

Lastly, Kiss My Face Moisture Shave Cream gives a super close shave. This phthalate-, and paraben-free formula is vegan and cruelty-free and comes with a 4-in-1 formula that soothes, smooths, hydrates, and softens skin. It’s packed with vitamin E, olive oil, and moisture-rich botanicals like goldenseal, lemongrass, and aloe.

National Nutrition is proud to add these new products to their shelves.

“National Nutrition only stocks the best in natural health products, and we are honoured to be included in their clean body care department,” says Bob McLeod, co-founder Kiss My Face. He continues, We know National Nutritions customers will find some of their new clean body care products among our expanded selection.

“With our expanded selection of Kiss My Face products, National Nutrition is making it easier than ever to care for both your body and the planet,” says Darren Firth, National Nutrition’s CEO. “Kiss My Face has a longstanding reputation for providing best-in-class natural body care products, and we know our customers will love this addition to our clean body care department.”

These new Kiss My Face products are now available in-store and online at National Nutrition.

About National Nutrition

National Nutrition offers free shipping on all orders over $79. They also have a great rewards program that gives you points toward future purchases just for shopping at the store.

###