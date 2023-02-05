Salient Recovery Inc Fights for Fair Repossession Fees For Repo Agents

Salient Recovery Inc is a repossession forwarding company that is growing in Texas. They are changing the industry by placing the repossession agent first.

Salient Recovery Inc is a repossession forwarding company in Texas that just began operation. The agency accepts repossessions, skip traces the debtor, and assigns the repossession to an agent who can recover the collateral. This is not much different from what other forwarding companies do currently.

Paul Brown the CEO of Salient Recovery Inc was a repossession agent who owned a repo company. “I know how forwarding companies took the profit.” Mr. Brown states. Mr. Brown ran a repossession company who dealt with some of the larger forwarding companies. “What they forget is the business expenses that repossession companies have. We have payroll, fuel, truck payments, insurance, property leases, and more.” Mr. Brown set out to begin a company that will place the repossession agent first. “My goal is to help the repossession companies remain profitable, and make it home safe every night.” Mr. Brown states “I need the help of both the repossession companies and the lenders to allow everyone to continue to operate with profitability.” Paul goes further to state ” If we shot while repossessing a car, the forwarder would simply reassign the case. They didn’t care if you died or came to work the next day. We care.”

Salient Recovery Inc currently employs 11 team members whom skip trace cases and work with updating lenders. The office phone rings non-stop while agents speak with lenders and repossession agents alike. On the wall in the office is a simple statement. “We have one goal which is to go home safely each night.” When Mr. Brown was asked to elaborate on the statement he said ” We do this job to pay bills and take care of family. We really just want to make it home at the end of the day.”

