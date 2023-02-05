“Light of Man” Award-Winning Documentary Proves Einstein Theory

Albert Einstein is known for his “Theory of Relativity,” however, he also had many quotes and comments about “God.” He once stated, “The more I study science, the more I believe in God.”

Light of Man Utilizing Einstein Quotes & Guidance

SAG HARBOR, N.Y. – Feb. 3, 2023 – PRLog — Albert Einstein is still known as one of the most intelligent people in the history of the world and supposedly still only used a fraction of his brain’s capacity. There has been debate whether the estimate of using 10% of our brain’s capacity is accurate or not, but recent articles suggest that we use much more than 10%, but nobody has provided a new percentage.

Regardless of our use of our mental human potential, one thing is for certain, that human beings have a sense or need of a “higher power.” 90% of the world believes in some form of “Religion” or “higher power,” and yet we remain divided by “Religious Beliefs” and practices.

While Einstein was recognized for his scientific contributions, there are other comments and theories that have potentially been precognitions of future events. For instance his many comments on “God,” “Religion,” and Science. Einstein was not a fan of modern-day Religions or the idea of a personal God. While he is quoted as saying, “The more I study science, the more I believe in God,” he is also quoted as saying:

“I do not believe in a personal God and I have never denied this but have expressed it clearly. If something is in me which can be called religious then it is the unbounded admiration for the structure of the world so far as our science can reveal it.” (Albert Einstein, 1954)

In his soon to be released, internationally award-winning documentary film, “The Light of Man,” creator, Kevin L. McCrudden utilizes Einstein’s quotes to reinforce the concept that “Religion” and spiritual beliefs have begun to lose some of their power, especially over Millennials and GenXers and that science has actually already proven the existence of “God” or a “Higher Power.”

Utilizing interviews with His Holiness The Dalai Lama, world renowned physicist Dr. John Hagelin and Near Death Experience expert Dr. Raymond Moody, the documentary film analyzes and uncovers a profound scientific reality that redefines the origins of “God” or “Higher Power.” Through these interviews and some interpretations, this award-winning film reinforces, if not, proves one of Einstein’s theories or comments: “The religion of the future will be a cosmic religion. It should transcend personal God and avoid dogma and theology. Covering both the natural and the spiritual, it should be based on a religious sense arising from the experience of all things natural and spiritual as a meaningful unity…” (Albert Einstein)

In the documentary, McCrudden spends a significant amount of time with the Reverend Dr. B. L. Hofer, a Theologian, Reverend and Doctor of Psychology and Neuroscientist to discuss the history of religion and religious beliefs and the many similarities among those religions. The discussion is largely about the impact of “dogma” and the rules that “control followers” of each religion.

McCrudden stated, “I am very proud of the outcome of the documentary. In 67 minutes, we cover, history, religion, spirituality, science, physics and consciousness. And, in the end, I think Einstein would be proud of our outcome and conclusions. In fact, not only do we seem to prove the movement toward what Einstein saw as a “future religion,” but utilize, probably one of the most profound comments made by Einstein to cover the human experience and need for “religion” or a “higher power:”

“A human being is part of the whole called by us universe, a part limited in time and space. We experience ourselves, our thoughts and feelings as something separate from the rest. A kind of optical delusion of consciousness. This delusion is a kind of prison for us, restricting us to our personal desires and to affection for a few persons nearest to us. Our task must be to free ourselves from the prison by widening our circle of compassion to embrace all living creatures and the whole of nature in its beauty. The true value of a human being is determined by the measure and the sense in which they have obtained liberation from the self. We shall require a substantially new manner of thinking if humanity is to survive.” (Albert Einstein, 1954)

McCrudden concluded, “it’s hard to imagine Einstein’s brilliance. How, in one paragraph, he essentially sums up his theory of relativity and what has lead scientists to uncover the actual makeup of our universe, but to surmise the human condition’s need to believe in a “God” or “higher power,” as opposed to what has now been scientifically proven and what we have laid out in “The Light of Man.”

“This “divine journey” may lead to a new generation of “enlightenment.” Through divine guidance, I have asked what are seemingly, “the right questions” of “the right people” to come to a conclusion that I had no idea Einstein had projected. Bringing together experts that guide us through Religion and Spirituality, in order to take a closer look at science, physics and modern day “consciousness,” which is what Dr. Wayne Dyer, Dr. Deepak Chopra, and Dr. John Hagelin have been speaking about… and evidently, Albert Einstein, is beyond my wildest imagination!