Dream Foundation Keeps Terminally-Ill Couple Connected With Their Final Dream

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Feb. 3, 2023 – PRLog — No longer able to leave their home in Elaine, Arkansas, because of limited mobility, Sammy and Adrea Miller, both 80, and both facing the end of life, found their days were becoming long and lonely despite friends and family visiting as often as they could.

With help from their social worker, Brittney Jones of Legacy Hospice, the husband and wife reached out to Dream Foundation, the nation’s only dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults. Sammy and Adrea requested matching tablets so they could stay connected with distant loved ones and bring a little brightness to each day by listening to their favorite melodies and watching their beloved television shows.

Items such as the tablets requested by Sammy and Adrea that enhance the quality of life for someone facing the end of life account for two out of every three Dreams fulfilled by Dream Foundation. And they make an enormous difference.

“Sammy and Adrea know that they will have to move to a nursing home in the coming months, which means giving up a great deal,” says Dream Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer, Kisa Heyer. “Having their own tablets that keep them connected with loved ones that they can also use to listen to their favorite music and watch their favorite shows gives them some degree of continuity and control during a time that can be extremely stressful.”

Brittney agrees. “The tablets would greatly uplift their spirits and brighten things for them,” she says, adding. “They are very kind, friendly southern people that give you that grandparent feeling.”

Dream Foundation is providing Sammy and Adrea with their own Android 2023 Tablets along with keyboards, mouses, stylus and case covers in their favorite colors. Brittney and Darby Rose, Digital Marketing Coordinator at Legacy Hospice will present the Miller’s with their Dream tablets on Monday, February 6 at 12PM in a festive gathering, one that will celebrate the Miller’s Dream and lives. Press is invited to attend.

About Dream Foundation:

Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 34,000 final Dreams since being founded in 1994. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission, please visit DreamFoundation.org/ donate.

About Legacy Hospice:

Legacy Hospice helps patients, and their families navigate through fears and uncertainties to find joy and create lasting memories with their loved ones. Seasons in life can be uncertain, and no one should have to face those uncertainties alone. Legacy Hospice focuses on providing compassionate care that improves quality of life and provides the support patients and families need during those seasons of uncertainty. https://legacyhospice.net/