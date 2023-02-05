BiomCare Beauty Products Help Restore the Healthy Balance to the Skin’s Microbiome Shield

BiomCare skincare products attack the root of skin problems by helping to restore balance to the skin’s microbiome or barrier.

“People don’t realize that you need good bacteria on your skin barrier to keep it protected from a variety of skin conditions, such as acne and rosacea,” said Dr. Karel Bezouška, CEO and one of the four founders of BiomCare in the Czech Republic. “Our products help bring your skin to life, but you should also learn how to take care of your skin.”

Bezouška said the American Academy of Dermatology Association offers skincare tips and videos on its website, including:

“You can damage your skin by using skincare products with potentially harmful ingredients, such as alcohol or benzoyl peroxide,” Dr. Bezouška said. “BiomCare products work to restore the skin’s microbiome, or protective shield, to its original healthy balance”.

“The outer skin layer is the home to good and bad bacteria, fungi, and viruses,” he added. “These cells, if they are in the right ratio, protect your skin from many unfavorable skin conditions and help heal wounds, fight inflammation, and keep your immune system strong.”

Bezouška said the skin’s microbiome can get out of balance, which is when you start having pimples, rashes, and other undesirable skin problems.

“BiomCare’s DERMA.FERM® and VIR_A_REST® products help bring balance to your skin’s microbiome,” he added.

Walmart.com now carries Biomcare’s skincare products, including:

Derma.Ferm® COMPLETE provides your skin with three microemulsions for a healthy skin microbiome. It contains natural skin hydrating compounds: a cleaning enzyme complex and calming prebiotics. This product is suitable for individuals who are prone to chronic damage to their skin barrier from yeast and fungal infections, and long-term dermatitis, including atopic eczema, acne, or psoriasis.

Derma.Ferm® CLEANACUTE, a single microemulsion for a healthy skin microbiome, contains natural skin-hydrating compounds that are supported by a cleaning enzyme complex. It is suitable for minor acute skin disorders due to burns, abrasions, scalds, or acute skin infections for users that have otherwise no chronic skin problems.

Derma.Ferm® CALM contains calming prebiotics and compounds that are healthy for the skin. It naturally increases the lipid content of the skin and maintains low acidity thus strengthening the natural skin barrier.

Derma.Ferm® NUTRI is suitable for very sensitive skin. It emphasizes skin hydration and proper skin nutrition, which makes the skin more resistant to stress damage. This product is perfect for people with very sensitive skin who are prone to inflammation and redness.

VIR_A_REST® provides a single microemulsion, which will invigorate the skin’s microbiome and protect it from the adverse effects of pathogenic microbes, including respiratory viruses. VIR_A_REST® supports the natural protective barrier of the skin with suitable postbiotics and natural antimicrobials.

VIR_A_REST® ORAL supports the development of normal oral microflora through extracts from two friendly bacteria and restores the oral microbiome, which is critical for the development of normal skin microflora as well as a healthy microbiome of the respiratory tract.

Dr. Jan Engl, one of the co-founders, said BiomCare products are about skin health.

“Our products don’t cover up blemishes and skin problems,” Dr. Engl said. “We get to the root problem and bring your skin’s microbiome back to the healthy balance.”

