Modern House Numbers Expands QuickShip Line of Modern Letters and Numbers

Based in Tucson, AZ, Modern House Numbers designs and manufactures high-quality letters and numbers for homes and businesses nationwide. Recent additions to their QuickShip inventory will enable them to meet clients’ needs faster.

Address letters and numbers are a vital component of any home or commercial building. Not only do they help mail carriers and emergency personnel to locate buildings quickly, but they assist with wayfinding in larger building complexes. Modern House Numbers is excited to add more numbers and letters in popular fonts, sizes, and colors to their QuickShip inventory and make them easily accessible to clients.

For decades numbers and letters have been an integral part of pinpointing a building’s location, and options for house and building addresses have mainly been utilitarian. Modern House Numbers owners Rick and Brandy McLain set out to change that when they introduced their line of handcrafted modern house letters and numbers. Their unique style allows home and business owners to customize their address’s appearance to reflect a modern aesthetic.

“Our customers are thrilled when they can order our handcrafted numbers and letters one day and have them shipped out the next,” said Rick McLain. “They can get exactly what they want quickly. We know our customers will really appreciate the new additions to our QuickShip collection.”

Previously, the QuickShip inventory for Modern House Numbers was limited to six inch numbers zero to nine in their Palm Springs font. The newly expanded line will add two more sizes (4-inch and 8-inch) and include the letters “A” through “E” — both in brushed aluminum and a matte black powder-coated finish. While expanding the variety of letters and numbers available for fast shipping is sure to be a boon to customers, the McLains believe the letters will be especially popular.

“The feedback we have received from our commercial customers is that building numbers and letters for multi-unit complexes are difficult to find, particularly if you want them quickly,” remarked McLain. “Adding the first five letters of the alphabet to our QuickShip line will help building projects move forward, opening up housing units and office spaces. For many, that removes a bottleneck in their building process.”

Modern House Numbers handcrafts all letters and numbers out of solid, recycled aluminum at their headquarters in Tucson, AZ. To learn more about Modern House Numbers or to browse their new QuickShip inventory of letters and numbers, visit www.ModernHouseNumbers.com.

About Modern House Numbers

Modern House Numbers specializes in creating thoughtfully designed, impeccably crafted, and simple-to-install house numbers. They create products that empower homeowners to add style and value to their environment.