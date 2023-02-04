Life Coach, Jerome Myers to Host Annual Extraction Retreat

An experienced life coach for financial advisors, Jerome Myers, will host fifteen guests for six days at his annual Extraction retreat to learn how to transition from living a mundane life to one full of meaning and direction.

Despite his success building a Fortune 550 company, Jerome Myers was not realizing his dreams while working in corporate America. This realization led him to extract himself from the rat race and pursue his dreams, a step he refers to as “taking the red pill.” At Myers’ annual Extraction retreat, Myers will help other top performers discover their purpose and take steps to make their dreams a reality.

Myers’ journey from corporate America to building a multi-million dollar multifamily investment portfolio and becoming a life coach for financial advisors has been a bumpy ride. Each step of the way challenged him to learn new skills, overcome obstacles, and face his personal dragons. The knowledge and experience he gained along the way have made him a sought-after thought leader in real estate investing and dream realization.

In addition to coaching and speaking engagements, Myers hosts events regularly that offer opportunities for others to learn from his experience how to identify and realize their dreams. Extraction has become one such annual event that sells out each year.

“With all the distractions, noise, and chaos in our lives, a lot of people don’t take the time to think deeply about who they are and what they want,” said Myers. “They go to work, do their job, go home, take care of the bills, and they do it all again the next day — it’s not very fulfilling. Extraction is designed for these people. We’ll spend six days together away from work, away from the television, radio, and a whole lot of other distractions to help them figure out what they really want out of life and how they can achieve that.”

The 2023 Extraction retreat will take place March 1-6, 2023. Participants will attend several workshops with Myers to help them define themselves and their future. Topics will include:

Defining your purpose

Leveraging social media

Enlarging your tribe

Developing an avatar

The art of storytelling

Identifying unique talents and abilities

The cost of the retreat also includes multiple regional excursions, including cave tubing, snorkeling, and a visit to Lamanai Mayan ruins.

“If there is one thing I hope people take away from the Extraction,” remarked Myers, “it’s that they have the power within themselves to walk away from the ordinary and choose a life full of purpose and meaning that makes them happy and has a positive impact on the world around them.”

In addition to offering independent financial advisor coaching, Myers hosts the DreamCatchers podcast, featuring individuals who stepped out of their comfort zone to make their dreams come true. To learn about other opportunities to learn from Jerome Myers or to register for the Extraction, visit www.JeromeMyers.co.

About Jerome Myers

Ready for rapid attainment of goals and to experience a life of significance and impact? Jerome Myers has developed a number of programs based on the Model for a Centered Life, a/k/a The Red Pill, to help bolster confident beliefs, gain clarity on the path to success, and provide accountability to take action on goals.