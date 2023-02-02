The Retreat Announces the Curtis Carlson Nelson Research Institute to Focus on Addiction and Recovery Research, Advocacy

The Retreat has launched the Curtis Carlson Nelson Research Institute, a new initiative that will focus on research, thought leadership and advocacy in the areas of substance abuse and recovery. The Retreat is the Wayzata, Minn.-based continuum of care that provides education, programs, services and community for individuals and families looking to live free from addiction to alcohol and drugs.

The first project of the Curtis Carlson Nelson Research Institute, created to honor the legacy of longtime friend Curtis Carlson Nelson, will be a comprehensive, three-year research project studying outcomes for 12 Step, abstinence- and community-based recovery models. The institute also will produce thought-leadership and knowledge-sharing events, and curate research and published works on best practices in recovery.

The outcomes research will be conducted by Dr. John Kelly of the Recovery Research Institute, Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital. This project, now in the design phase, will include periodic surveys of The Retreat guest population after their time in-residence to assess the quality of their recovery and effectiveness of abstinence-based models of care in supporting long-term recovery.

John Curtiss, co-founder and president/CEO of The Retreat and longtime authority on substance abuse and recovery, said the Curtis Carlson Nelson Research Institute will work to advance the understanding of substance use disorders, and how effectively abstinence-based, Twelve Step recovery models can treat these disorders.

“The goal is to provide clarity and insight into the information that individuals and families struggling with alcoholism and addiction rely on to make the best decisions for themselves and loved ones in determining how to find and live in recovery,” he said.

“Our father was deeply dedicated to his own recovery, and to helping others find theirs,” said Curtis Carlson Nelson’s daughter Juliet Nelson Jackson. “My sister and I are honored that his passion for bringing scientific rigor to addiction treatment can live on through this important work.”

About The Retreat

The Retreat provides affordable, effective recovery programs and educational services grounded in the Twelve Step principles of Alcoholics Anonymous that help to improve the quality of life for individuals, families and communities affected by alcohol and drug dependency. These include men’s and women’s residential, family, virtual, evening and 55PLUS programs, Spiritual Direction programs, and relapse and renewal programs offered at The Retreat locations in Wayzata and St. Paul, Minn. The Retreat also operates six long-term sober living residences in St. Paul.

About The Curtis Carlson Nelson Research Institute

The Curtis Carlson Nelson Research Institute at The Retreat is a trusted source for research, information, thought leadership, and advocacy in the area of addiction and recovery.

Contact:

John Shaughnessy

The Retreat

952.476.0566

jshaughnessy@theretreat.org