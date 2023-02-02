Kolmac Outpatient Recovery Centers is Now Operating as Kolmac Integrated Behavioral Health

Kolmac Outpatient Recovery Centers is proud to be celebrating 50 years of service treating those struggling with substance use disorders and co-occurring psychiatric conditions. Staffed with a comprehensive treatment team consisting of Licensed Therapists, Certified Addictions Counselors, Physicians, Nurse Practitioners, Nurses and Peer Recovery Coaches, Kolmac is able to address the complex health needs often afflicting patients and families impacted by addiction. Providing treatment since 1973, Kolmac has established itself as a trusted leader in Outpatient Counseling and Ambulatory Detox as well as a respected resource to its referral partners and the communities they serve.

In the summer of 2021, Kolmac merged with Concerted Care Group expanding their treatment options to include Medication Assisted Treatment, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Program, and Mental Health counseling. This merger further sets Kolmac apart as Kolmac is now able to treat patients with Commercial, Medicaid and Medicare insurances.

“Our patients, their families and local stakeholders have communicated the expanding and evolving behavioral healthcare needs of the communities they serve. We are proud to meet this need offering a safe and compassionate environment to provide exceptional and comprehensive services,” says Anton Kuznetsov, Kolmac’s Chief Executive Officer.

Since its inception, Kolmac has championed an integrated approach to the treatment of substance use and co-occurring disorders. Likewise, Concerted Care Group was founded with a driving vision of offering multiple services under one roof resulting in improved treatment outcomes.

To more accurately reflect Kolmac’s expansive services, as well as the Kolmac mission and philosophical approach to treatment, Kolmac Outpatient Recovery Centers is proud to announce they are now Kolmac Integrated Behavioral Health in Washington, DC, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Kolmac Integrated Behavioral Health is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.