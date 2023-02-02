Terese Walkeapaa’s New Book, “My Tiny Shiny Shell,” is a Touching Story of the Preciousness That Life Holds, and How the Memories of Loved Ones Continue to Live on

Fulton Books author Terese Walkeapaa, who holds a bachelor’s degree in early education and has thirty-two years of experience as an after-school childcare professional, has completed her most recent book, “My Tiny Shiny Shell”: a poignant tale that explores how loved ones who have passed are never truly gone from one’s life.

“Life is a beautiful thing, and we all have our time on earth,” writes Walkeapaa. “Our physical bodies may no longer live, but our presence, beliefs, values, and views live on with everyone we knew and everything we did. No matter who you are or how old you are, you will experience loss in your life. ‘My Tiny Shiny Shell’ reminds you that though a loved one is no longer physically here, they are with you on your life’s journey, no matter where that is.”

Published by Fulton Books, Terese Walkeapaa’s book is a powerful and moving tale that readers from all walks of life will be able to connect with. “My Tiny Shiny Shell” helps to remind readers that one’s legacy lives on through the lives of those who they have impacted

Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “My Tiny Shiny Shell” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

