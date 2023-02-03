Taylor Chip Announces New Breakthrough Launch This Valentine’s Day 2023

First-Ever Fully Customizable National Cookie Subscription Box with 30+ Unique Flavors Including Vegan and Gluten-Free Options

LANCASTER, Pa. – Feb. 1, 2023 – PRLog — Creators of the most delightfully perfect cookies, Taylor Chip, announces its newest launch: The Cookie Club – the first-ever fully customizable subscription cookie box available nationwide. Taylor Chip Cookies are made with simple, locally sourced ingredients from some of the best farmlands in the country giving the wholesome cookies their unique flavor and texture of a gooey, dense interior with a crispy edge. The new monthly subscription service allows for consumers to choose any combination from 30+ unique flavors, exclusive flavors and a selection of vegan and gluten-free options making it the best gift – just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Lancaster, Pennsylvania- based Taylor Chip was founded by Sara and Dougie Taylor who created a cookie empire built on their love language of baking. The two were destined to create a unique, delicious and humongous 6 oz cookie meant to be shared and now, they are sharing it with the entire nation to enjoy.

“We actually didn’t set out to create a business, we just fell in love, and this is where fate led us,” Dougie Taylor states. “We are in our fourth year of business and word-of-mouth from our fans and community continues to help us thrive. The Cookie Club is the result of hundreds of corporate and individual clients who have been asking for a way to receive a consistent delivery of our famous cookies.”

The Cookie Club (https://www.taylorchip.com/ ) subscription allows consumers to give themselves or a loved one a steady supply of hand-crafted, freshly baked cookies made with the country’s finest ingredients and a whole lotta love throughout a monthly basis. The consumer can select a dozen cookies starting at $60 USD per month for three months. This pricing saves each subscriber approximately $25 costs to ensure the best deal possible for returning Taylor Chip Cookies’ customers.

“Who doesn’t enjoy a box of freshly baked delicious cookies? Whether it’s a gift for yourself or someone else, Taylor Chip cookies are the new delightly perfect and unexpected gift, which is why we decided to launch the new subscription for Valentine’s Day,” Sara Taylor says.

In addition to savings, The Cookie Club members also receive a variety of exclusive and seasonal flavors that can be bundled together based on custom preferences.

“At Taylor Chip, we bundled our most popular flavors for our customers to choose from and in fact our most popular bundle is called “Everyone’s Favorite’.” Dougie Taylor explains.

Upon selection of subscription length, The Cookie Club members will be required to provide the address of shipment and cookie selection. From there, The Cookie Club allows you to schedule the recurring date you would like your cookies to arrive, which can then be updated in settings at any time. Subscription duration ranges from month-to-month, 3-month, 6-month or 12-month and can be paused at any time.

Join The Cookie Club by visiting TaylorChip.com and be the first to taste the most impressive variety of cookies made with high-quality, yet simple ingredients on a subscription basis.

###

About Taylor Chip Cookies