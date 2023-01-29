Two Local Tour Guides Bring Puppetry to Nashville

Puppet City Tours, a new tour operator, continues to expand with a new tour schedule for the Downtown District in Music City. The company brings puppetry, storytelling, and history together for a sightseeing walking tour. Weekly tours start on Thursday, April 6, and will continue through to the end of August. All guests on tour in April and May will receive a free finger puppet for participating on the tour.

“Our tours are now available for bookings as folks start to plan their summer vacations,” said Puppet City Tours Owner and Puppeteer Joshua Sellers. “We are excited to see more and more families who are choosing to visit Nashville and we plan to show them our sights.”

Now through May, guests who book a tour in either April or May will receive a finger puppet to take along with them on tour and back home. Booking reservations are now open on the company’s page at www.puppetcitytours.com.

The summer schedule starting on April 6 will host at least 3 tours weekly on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 1:00 pm. The weekly tours will continue until the end of August to accommodate families visiting Nashville during summer break from school.

Puppet City Tours features thoughtfully crafted stories based on local history and landmarks. The guide uses puppetry to engage every guest. The puppet actually acts as the local tour guide. The tour is an hour walking tour with several stops that include The Tennessee Capitol, Downtown Presbyterian Church, and the Ryman Auditorium. The tour moves at an easy pace. Puppet City Tours explores the unique stories that Nashville has to offer this summer.

Puppet City Tours is a sightseeing guided walking tour in Nashville with puppetry and storytelling for tourists and locals. It is owned and operated by Joshua Sellers and Casey Peavey and with experienced local tour guides and professional puppeteers.

For booking availability, private tours, and special events, please visit www.puppetcitytours.com.