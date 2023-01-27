J.M. Werlein’s Charming Book on Hope & Friendship To Go on Display at LibLearnX 2023 Book Exhibition

San Diego, CA, USA – WEBWIRE – Thursday, January 26, 2023

Visit the book display of J.M. Werleins The Adventures Of The Last Wives Club at the LibLearnX this coming January 27-30, 2023.

J.M. Werleins The Adventures Of The Last Wives Club brings a story of wives who were brought together by fate, as each of their husbands was diagnosed with Alzheimers. Little did they know that the difficult journey each of them was undertaking would bring them closer and lead them toward a new chapter in their lives.

Self-publishing company ReadersMagnet will exhibit The Adventures Of The Last Wives Club at the LibLearnX: The Library Learning Experience (LLX) 2023. Formerly called the American Library Association (ALA) Midwinter Meeting, the library conference will be held at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 27-30, 2023, and is open to ALA members and non-members.

Hundreds of attendees from the library and academic sector are expected to attend the LibLearnX and take part in special programs, interactive learning workshops, exhibitions, forums, and speaking engagements by some of the biggest names in the library industry. The library events also features LibLearnX: The Library Learning Experience (LLX), where books, including The Adventures Of The Last Wives Club, and innovative technologies and services for libraries will be exhibited.

J.M. Werleins The Adventures Of The Last Wives Club is a treasure chest filled with humor, romance, and hope. The author draws her inspiration in writing the book after witnessing her mother and her friends bond together each time they visit their husbands at the nursing home who are suffering from Alzheimers. Readers will laugh together and love the characters found in this delightful and inspiring book about overcoming challenges and picking up the pieces of life once more, and living again.

Order J.M. Werleins The Adventures Of The Last Wives Club on Amazon, and visit the book display at the ReadersMagnet exhibit booth at the LibLearnX 2023.

Joan Harmon, a.k.a J.M. Werlein, was born and raised in the St. Paul area of Minnesota. Joan is the youngest of six siblings. She studied sociology and anthropology at Gustavus Adolphus College. After college, Joan worked as a New Marketing Coordinator for a small insurance company and later became a horse trainer. She got married and had a daughter, but unfortunately, she divorced.

Joan and her daughter went to temporarily live with her parents. It was then that Joans dad was diagnosed with Alzheimers disease. Joan later went to work at the Minnesota House of Representatives. The author lost her mom in July 2015. She then moved to Nebraska to be a full-time assistant trainer/instructor.