Invest.Green Welcomes Toyota and econnext as Founding Members

New invitation-only Membership program first of its kind in the Green Investing sector at: https://invest.green/

Invest.Green today announced the launch of a new, Invitation-Only Membership Program designed to connect companies to current and potential investors with respect to environmental issues and information. There is growing demand from both groups, as they seek to harness the financial benefits which can be generated by superior environmental performance.

For Member companies, Invest.Greens innovative media and research platform provides a highly credible, third-party forum through which to tell their green stories to investors. Equally importantly, it also gives the companies the ability to connect with, learn from, and explore commercial opportunities with other Members. For investors, the Invest.Green platform provides valuable, proprietary insights and analysis designed to enhance their ability to both manage emerging investment risks and identify new opportunities. The site contains short format, easy-to-digest research pieces Green Research Bites, interviews with industry leaders, investors and green entrepreneurs and interactive online investor events. The content is all created and curated by a research team which has twice been rated No. 1 in the World for Green investment research.

In launching the new program, Invest.Green is proud to welcome its Founding Members: Toyota Motor North America and econnext. Toyota is the worlds largest automaker, and one of its strongest environmental performers. An innovative industrial holding company, econnext brings together some of Europes most influential families and institutional investors to establish, fund and scale promising Cleantech companies. Both Toyota and econnexts environmental strategies and achievements are profiled on the Invest.Green site.

Invest.Green co-founder and Executive Chairman Dr. Matthew Kiernan noted that: Our overall corporate mission is to democratize green investing and increase the overall flow of capital to opportunities which create both environmental and financial benefits. The addition of World-Class companies like Toyota and econnext takes us an important step closer to achieving those objectives.

Toyota, econnext, and future Members are offered the opportunity to have a page at Invest.Green dedicated to sharing news, insights and other coverage, as well as links to their own websites and investor relations resources. There will also be further content for investors provided by Invest.Green.

Toyota Motor North America group vice president of sustainability regulatory affairs Tom Sticker said: Toyotas sustainability goals include leaving no one behind when it comes to affordable, carbon-reducing transportation. Invest.Greens membership program allows us to find and connect with like-minded organizations and members of the investment community, as well as a platform to share stories that reflect our commitment to work with stakeholders across society in support of a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable future.

econnext has built a portfolio of subsidiaries which have the potential to significantly decarbonize every aspect of human life, our shareholders, including Dr. Nathalie von Siemens and Dr. Brigitte Mohn (Siemens and Bertelsmann Media), have funded that vision to date. We are delighted to collaborate with Toyota, Invest.Green and itsfuturemembers to institutionalize and scale the potential of Green Investing for People, Planetand Profit, said Michael Schneider, Co-CEO of econnext.

Invest.Green

Invest.Green is a digital investor community where invited companies can become Members and share their Green stories with investors. That content is curated by Invest.Greens team which has created research twice ranked #1 in the World and was instrumental in creating the Green investment sector.

By providing proprietary, World-Class research to both individual investors and advisors, Invest.Greens mission is to accelerate the growth of the green investment space exponentially. This will create both financial benefits for individuals and environmental benefits for the entire planet.

Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyotas 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 20 electrified options, the most among any automaker, with more in showrooms later this year.

econnext

Founded in 2016, the econnext Group is exclusively dedicated to supporting subsidiaries that have a long-term, profitable and scalable positive impact on society and the environment in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As the parent company, econnext holds majority stakes in autarq GmbH in Prenzlau (solar roof tiles), ESG Screen17 GmbH in Frankfurt (sustainability screening), GRIPS Energy GmbH in Berlin (renewable energy supply), Lumenion GmbH in Berlin (large-scale energy storage), Circular Carbon GmbH in Wrzburg (soil improvement using biochar as a CO2 sink) and FLAXTEC GmbH in Dresden (solar panel recycling and more).