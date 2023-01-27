Eccentric Engine launches Virtual Retail Cloud at NADA 2023

Eccentric Engine (Eccentric Inc.), a 3D visualization platform company and home to top automotive brands in India in their digital transformation journey, is gearing up to deliver ‘Virtual Retail Cloud’, its flagship offering, to U.S. auto dealerships from January, 2023.

Eccentric Engine is now registered as Eccentric Inc. in the U.S. (Eccentric Engine in India) and plans deep investment in industry agnostic virtual tools, which are being deployed for the U.S. automotive retail market this month. The first showcase of their new metaverse tech will be at North American Dealer Association (NADA) 2023, Booth #6711, from January 26-29.

Varun Shah, Co-Founder and CEO Eccentric Engine said, “We are excited about the growth path of Eccentric Engine and transforming the company into a global player. We look forward to extending the best of virtual retailing to our OEM & Dealer partners across the world. By virtue of Virtual Retail Cloud, we welcome new car dealers across North America to adopt a scalable and cutting-edge retail experience.”

The U.S. market is experiencing a wave of concepts in automotive retail metaverse, of which, several concepts were featured at the 2023 CES in Las Vegas, NV, earlier in the month. At the 2023 NADA Show, Eccentric Engine will demonstrate ready-to-use Virtual Retailing solutions encompassing 3D and AR-VR that can be deployed at scale for North American dealerships.

Shah added, “Over the past year, I met a diverse group of global dealers, spent time onsite to understand global dealership models, customer expectations and the gaps that existed. The dealers had broken experiences, and wished to provide a one-stop solution to their prospects to enable a faster and intelligent purchase decision. Unlike other technology companies, we have honed the expertise to deploy and measure at scale.”

Eccentric Inc. has signed two new customers in the Bay Area, Stevens Creek VW (American Motors Group) and Dublin Cadillac (California Automotive Retailing Group). The 3D platform will allow dealerships to design unique virtual retail interfaces to help buyers explore cars in an immersive experience and make an informed decision.

Joe Castelino, Fixed Operations Director, Stevens Creek VW (American Motors Group), remarked “Being in the heart of Silicon Valley, technology is a way of life for our customers. We are excited to partner with Eccentric Engine to offer an engaging and decisive retail journey for our customers. Their rich expertise in automotive digitalization spans a decade and we are looking forward to build together a transformative customer journey. The shift from multi-click, multi-page experience to a single seamless virtual interface, from 2D to 3D, is what excites us.”

Eccentric Engine plans to leverage the millions of interactions it registers on its platform to obtain unique customer insights and build several use cases. Included on the roadmap for Virtual Retail cloud services:

– Develop and build an exclusive 3D warehouse for quick deployment, reducing OEM dependency.

– Offering capabilities to create virtual experiences such as a no-code platform to develop virtual journeys.

– Robust back-end analytics that will offer deep insights on buyer preferences.

– Actively syndicate intelligence from deployments to dealerships & OEMs around the world.

Jessie Dosanjh, President, Dublin Cadillac (California Automotive Retailing Group), stated, “We pride ourselves in being a progressive and trusted group. Cadillac is a luxury brand and we are excited to bring to our customers premium digital shopping experiences through our new partner Eccentric Engine. Thanks to their capabilities, our buyers will be more confident about their purchase. We look forward to having virtual retailing capabilities on our website and within our store premises.”

“The Virtual Retailing Cloud ecosystem will be a game changer empowering buyers across the world. We are proud of our partnerships in USA, Japan, South Africa and Indonesia already enabling this,” concluded Shah.

A McKinsey Automotive report estimates that more than 25% of the current US$ 3 trillion new cars market is set to go virtual by 2025 globally. By 2025, more than 100 million interactions will be powered by Eccentric Engine.

Founded in 2012, Eccentric Engine is a pioneer in Automotive Visualization. Its Virtual Retail suite of proprietary solutions, including One 3D Visualisation, Experience Manager and Conceirge, delivers seamless omnichannel experiences, enabling customers to ‘show better and sell faster’ on the web and empowering consumers with informed and smarter buying decisions. Eccentric Engine has built virtual 3D models for clients including Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, MG, Renault-Nissan, Toyota and Citroen. Please visit https://eccentricengine.com.

