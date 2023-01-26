Author Azaliya Schulz, releases her new book on Healthy Eating Habits.

The World Health Organisation emphasises the fact that poor nutrition stunts growth and cognitive function. In addition to these critical health factors in a childs life is the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, strokes, cancer and obesity. The CDC notes that early childhood environments are not conducive to parents being in control of their childrens nutrition.

Schulz is an author of childrens books, and has specialised in the healthcare community working with doctors and healthcare practitioners alike. She has a strong desire to write inspiring childrens books that help children to become independent and critical thinkers and create a supportive and loving community.

Author Schulz, explains why her book is a game changer for parents it encompasses two major themes: why fruits and vegetables are healthy, as well as why processed foods (in this case candy) have long-term negative effects on health, in a fun and easy to understand language. It empowers the child to make educated and healthier choices.

In support of the book and its mission, Dr Martinez, who is a mom and Founder and Executive Director at La Aldea Austin and at Austin Health Commons, has this to say, Liam the smart rabbit provides an opportunity to normalize conscious, healthy eating at young ages with diverse characters to reinforce inclusion. By sharing information about nutrients, their effects and sources, this book can also be a reminder for adults about healthier decision making if read together.

Readers Favourite gave the book 5 Starts and said Healthy Eating with Liam, the Smart Rabbit is a sure way to make all children smart eaters like Liam. Told in rhyming verse, this lyrical treasure will both educate and entertain even the fussiest of eaters.

To know more about Azaliya Schulz as an author as well as details of where to find her book, visit azaliyaschulz.com. This book is available for pre-order at a special price $12.99 on Amazon.

