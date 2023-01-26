The Odierno Law Firm, P.C. Awarding $15,000 Scholarship To Female Athlete In Honor Of Brianna’s Law

In 2005, Brianna lost her life in a tragic boating accident at just 11 years old. This accident inspired Briannas law, a comprehensive boater education law requiring all power boaters in New York State to complete an eight-hour boating safety course.

A vibrant and tremendous young athlete, Brianna enjoyed several sports. She particularly enjoyed softball. Brianna was known to embody the core values of hard work, teamwork, and dedication and was a diligent student who worked hard on and off the field.

Interested, qualified candidates may apply for the memorial scholarship by submitting a 500-word essay to scholarship ( @ ) o2law dot com The essay must portray how the candidate exhibits Briannas qualities and describe a hardship or disadvantage the candidate has faced dot

We are so pleased and proud to award this scholarship annually. Part of our core mission at The Odierno Law Firm is to uplift and serve our Long Island community. Its gratifying to support tremendous and hardworking student athletes in such a direct way. – Scott Odierno, ESQ

Applications will be accepted from January 15 to June 15 each calendar year. The recipient will be selected by the Lieneck family and announced during the last week of June. To learn more about the Brianna Lieneck Memorial Scholarship, visit https://www.o2law.com/scholarship/ today!

