Get Ready for Editable 15189:2022 Documentation Kit

The revised standard of ISO 15189:2022 includes a greater focus on clinical risk and the impact of services on patients. The standard has undergone structural reorganization to bring it in line with ISO 17000-series standards.

The ISO 15189:2022 standard outlines the requirements for proficiency and quality in medical laboratories. This standard specifies how the medical laboratory must plan and carry out appropriate responses to potential hazards and opportunities for improvement. ISO 15189 is useful to users, government regulators, and accreditation organizations as they verify or recognize the competence of medical labs by the laboratory. It also applies to medical laboratories as they create their management systems and assess their competence. Additionally, there have been several modifications applied to both the standard as well as the ISO 15189 documents.

Documentation, personnel access, proof of commitment, competence and quality, and competence and quality are the four categories used by the new ISO 15189 document to categorize the general standards for management system documentation. With particular subsections on record generation, record amendment, and record retention, it also goes into considerably more detail about document control. The ISO 15189 documentation kit as per revised version 2022, is more comprehensive and free sample document templates, as well as a DEMO with the list of documents covered including procedures, SOPs, formats, etc., for its management as per sections with sub-sections, will be provided with the release of the documentation kit. Another notable change is that ISO 15189:2022 specifies that the management system documents may be included in a quality manual but are not required to do so. Previously, ISO 15189:2012 mandated that the laboratory should develop and maintain a quality manual.

The ISO 15189:2022 documents are easily editable as per the organizations requirements and it takes care of all the sections and sub-sections to give better confidence as well as improve the system.

