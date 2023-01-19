Czinger Vehicles Aligns with Mike Ward Automotive in Scottsdale and Denver for Distribution of its Groundbreaking Human‑AI Designed, 3D Printed Cars

Scottsdale, AZ – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Czinger Vehicles kicks off what is sure to be an exciting year with the announcement of its alignment with Mike Ward Automotive Group. Mike Ward Automotive joins a top tier Global Dealer Network of 15 as Czingers exclusive dealer in Arizona and Colorado. The auto group has locations in Scottsdale and Denver, featuring an impressive lineup of luxury and performance vehicles. The dealer will immediately begin taking orders for Czingers revolutionary 21C.

Czinger is set to deliver its pathbreaking hypercar, the 21C, and 21C V Max, in late 2023, with an 80‑car production run. The 21C is the worlds first human‑AI designed, and 3D printed hypercar. The 21C V Max is the newest body variant of the hypercar, engineered for the ultimate combined acceleration and top speed; the extended and aerodynamic‑driven tail profile sets it apart from its high downforce counterpart. The companys 21C model is crushing track records and revolutionizing the future of automotive manufacturing with its proprietary technologies.

Dealer Principal Mike Ward explains, We first saw the Czinger 21C at The Quail event in Carmel last year. We were blown away at the level of precision and detail in their brake caliper, suspension components, and vehicle engineering. He continues, we are proud to align with a technically advanced company pushing the boundaries of what is considered the norm in the automobile industry. We are excited to be a part of the growth of this incredible company and look forward to the future models of cars created with Czingers amazing 3D printing technology.

Czinger is equally pleased with the partnership. Kevin Czinger, Founder and CEO of Czinger Vehicles, says, Mike Ward Automotive has an impressive team with remarkable knowledge and experience with performance cars. he continues, We are glad to expand Czingers global presence into Arizona and Colorado with this agreement, bringing our innovative vehicles to clients within the area. Czinger has a busy 2023 ahead, with the first deliveries of the 21C and more brand announcements in the pipeline. We welcome Mike Ward Automotive to the Czinger family.

About Czinger Vehicles

Established in 2019 by Founder and CEO Kevin Czinger and Co-founder Lukas Czinger, Los Angeles‑based Czinger Vehicles is an industry‑disrupting performance vehicles brand pioneering a new era in the automotive space by fundamentally changing the way cars will be designed and manufactured for generations to come. Built around a core ethos of utilizing revolutionary, proprietary technology to create vehicles equipped with both dominating performance and iconic design, Czinger represents a radical transformation of the manufacturing sector and the future of human‑AI design within an environmentally sustainable system. For more information, go to www.Czinger.com.

About Mike Ward Automotive

Mike Ward Automotive Group owns multiple luxury and exotic vehicle dealerships in Colorado and Arizona. For more information, please visit www.mikewardautomotive.com.