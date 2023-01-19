The new 363 area code is coming to the 516 region in New York

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, January 18, 2023

All customers with a 516 area code should be aware of the introduction of the new 363 area code. Beginning January 20, 2023, customers in Nassau County on the western portion of Long Island, New York ordering new telephone lines or services may be assigned numbers using the new 363 area code.

To ensure a continuing supply of new telephone numbers, the 363 area code will be added as an overlay to the 516 region. An overlay is the addition of another area code (363) to the same geographic region served by an existing area code (516). The 363 area code will co-exist everywhere in this region with the 516 area code. An overlay does not require customers to change their existing area code, but does require customers to dial the area code to complete local calls.

The key facts for consumers to know about the upcoming NY 516/363 area code overlay are:

Your current telephone number, including current area code, will not change.

If you seek new phone service on and after January 20, 2023, you may be assigned a phone number with the 363 area code.

You will continue to dial the area code + telephone number for all local calls, including calls within the same area code.

You will continue to dial 1 + area code + telephone number for all long distance calls.

What is a local call now will remain a local call.

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.

You can still dial just three digits to reach 911 and 988, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711, and 811 if those are currently available in your community.

Please remember to identify your telephone number as a 10-digit number and include the area code when giving the number to friends, family, business associates and customers, etc.

Customers should ensure that all services, automatic dialing equipment, or other types of equipment recognize the new 363 area code as a valid area code and should continue to store or program telephone numbers as 10-digit numbers. Some examples include but are not limited to: stored telephone numbers in contact lists in wireless or cordless phones, PBXs, fax machines, Internet dial-up numbers, speed dialers, call forwarding settings, voicemail services, medical alert devices, safety alarm security systems and gates, ankle monitors, and or other similar equipment. Customers should also ensure their websites, personal and business stationery and printed checks, advertising materials, contact information, and personal or pet ID tags include the area code.

For additional information, please visit us at verizon.com/516overlay or the New York Public Service Commission website at https://www.dps.ny.gov/.