Traverse Bay Farms Announces Second Image Design in Recently Launched Collectible Magnet Series

Traverse Bay Farms, winner of 38+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions, is launching a collectible magnet series. The company offers cherry juice, dried cherries, cherry capsules and more.

The company introduced the initial magnet in this collection on January 14, 2023. The new magnets in the 2023 series will be released every quarter of 2023. The initial magnet in the series was an image of Michigan cherry blossoms.

Each additional magnet will have images of Michigan-grown produce which reflects the time of year of the release of the magnet. For example, the summer magnet will have images of fresh cherries, while the fall magnets will have images of fall-related fruits. Finally, the winter magnet will have winter harvest images.

According to founder, Andy LaPointe of the Traverse Bay Farms, “This one-of-a-kind magnet collectors’ series is a fun and exciting item for our customers. A lot of people enjoy collecting items. These magnets are a great item to collect, but they also serve the function of keeping important items on the refrigerator or any other metal surface.”

Mr. LaPointe continued, “With all our interactions with our customers, we want them to truly enjoy the overall experience. In addition to enjoying our cherry juice to reduce joint pain, our cherry capsules to aid in sleep or opening a jar of our nationally award-winning salsa, salad dressing or barbecue sauce, our goal is to provide a truly memorable experience with each interaction with us. These collectible magnets are available on our website for $4.95 or free with any purchase of mini case of tart cherry capsules or cherry juice concentrate. In addition, they will also be included free of charge in orders for a case of cherry juice, tart cherry capsules, wild blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules, Cherry Prime or Red Raspberry Keytone capsules.”

Mr. LaPointe also said, “They will also be available for purchase in our two retail stores located in Bellaire and Elk Rapids, Michigan.”

About Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage

Offering an all-natural line of fruit salsa, fruit barbecue, dried fruit including dried cherries, dried blueberries and more. In addition, Traverse Bay Farms offers cherry juice concentrate and teaches about health benefits of cherry juice.

Fruit Advantage is the sister brand an offers a complete line of condition-specific, fruit-based supplements including tart cherry capsules, blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules. In addition, Fruit Advantage offers a patented formula combining tart cherries with glucosamine and chondriotin. This one-of-a-kind supplement is called Cherry Prime – Complete Muscle and Joint Complex.