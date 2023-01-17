UFirst CU Becomes First Jersey Sponsor of La Roca FC

La Roca FC is thrilled to announce it has entered into a partnership with UFirst Credit Union. This partnership will not only benefit the club and its players, but also the community as a whole.

Through this partnership, UFirst will have the prestige of being La Roca FC’s first ever jersey sponsor for the upcoming new uniform cycle beginning June 2023. UFirst will also be listed as a top contributor to La Roca FC’s scholarship program thus helping many children obtain access to learn and play the beautiful game of soccer.

“We have been very selective about the sponsor we would be willing to place next to our crest,” says La Roca FC’s Founder and Technical Director, Adolfo Ovalle. “In fact, since 2005, we’ve never found a partner worthy of this valuable real estate. We believe that UFirst embodies the same qualities we strive to live by at La Roca FC which is a focus to better the community. We are very excited to have them on board and look forward to the added benefits they will bring to our club.”

Derek Knowlton, the Chief Marketing Officer with UFirst said, “We are excited for this new partnership with La Roca Futbol Club! Youth sports is an important part of our Utah communities, and La Roca has always been a leader in youth soccer. We feel La Roca’s values and principles align perfectly with the values of our credit union. We are thrilled to be a part of the La Roca family.”

UFirst will provide financial education resources to La Roca FC players and their families. In addition, the credit union will sponsor various club events and activities, including financial literacy workshops for youth players. Other facets of the partnership include a financial incentive to both players and family members to open savings accounts along with a pay for good grades program.

La Roca FC is committed to not only developing top-tier soccer players, but also well-rounded individuals who are equipped with the skills and knowledge to succeed in all aspects of life. “We believe that financial literacy is a crucial component of this development and are grateful to have the support of UFirst in this effort,” says Laura Coffee, La Roca FC’s Elite Programs Director, “It’s another step for developing our players to be ready for the future on and off the pitch.”

La Roca FC is very excited to see the positive impact this partnership will have on both the club and the community and look forward to a long and successful collaboration with UFirst. To learn more about the partnership and offering, please visit https://larocafc.com/ufirst/.

About La Roca FC

La Roca Futbol Club was established in 2005 to provide a quality competitive youth soccer program in Utah and has grown to become the most successful club in the state with more State Cup Championship titles than any other club in the state. La Roca FC trains serious youth soccer players who desire an opportunity to develop and showcase his/her skills to the fullest potential. To date, La Roca has produced 20 professional players both domestically and internationally. La Roca FC offers players a chance to play at the highest level of state competition and compete in various regional and national tournaments and leagues. La Roca is a 501(c)(3) corporation under the direction of its Board of Directors.

For more information, visit https://larocafc.com/, or contact Heidi Wheelwright at the La Roca FC office: 801-825-6040.

About UFirst

UFirst Credit Union has been putting members first for more than 66 years. They’re a financial partner dedicated to helping you and your community achieve goals and reach your fullest financial potential. Learn more about UFirst’s award-winning services, comprehensive products, and free financial consulting at ufirstcu.com.