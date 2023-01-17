Greg Coleman, Senior Partner, Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, PLLC to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Significant Class Action Trends and Developments

For further details, please visit:

About Greg Coleman

GREG COLEMAN is a Senior partner at Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and has 33 years of trial and appellate experience. He attended The University of Tennessee College of Law, graduating in 1989. He is AV rated by Martindale Hubbell with respect to both his peers and also by the Judiciary. He has been designated a Pre-Eminent lawyer by Martindale Hubbell and is listed in Best Lawyers in America and has been named Best Lawyers in America lawyer of the year in Products Liability litigation. He is a member of the National Trial Lawyers and has been named a TOP 100 Trial Lawyer. Greg’s practice focuses on class actions, products liability, complex multi-district litigation, toxic torts, and ERISA class actions. He was co-lead counsel in a series of automobile defect class actions against General Motors and obtained a $46 million settlement on behalf of a class of 1.6 million consumers regarding excessive oil consumption. He was lead trial counsel in an ERISA class action against AK Steel Corporation in which he obtained a $178.6 million settlement on behalf of a class of over 3,000 retirees of AK Steels Butler Works Plant in Pennsylvania. Greg also obtained a settlement worth more than $100 million dollars against the Sharp Company for defective microwaves. He has been named lead or co-lead counsel in numerous class actions.

Event Summary

Over the years, the number of class action lawsuits has significantly grown in both federal and state courts. As regulatory developments continue to emerge and impact litigation practices, practitioners are confronted with significant challenges. Hence, they must keep themselves abreast of any development in this field of law. Likewise, implementing a sound class action strategy is critical to dodge any litigation pitfall.

In this CLE Webcast, The Knowledge Group presents securities consulting practitioner Brendan J. Rudolph, (Principal, Cornerstone Research) and leading class action Attorney Greg Coleman (Senior Partner, Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, PLLC) to discuss the most critical and relevant class action developments. The distinguished speakers will also address the potential litigation pitfalls and share practical strategies to ensure success in this type of lawsuit.

Key topics that will be covered in this discussion are:

– Overview: Current Status of Class Actions

– Notable Regulatory Developments and Court Rulings

– Best Defense Strategies

– Mitigating Litigation Red Flags

– Whats on the Horizon

