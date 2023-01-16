Hong Kong – LegCo to consider Stamp Duty (Amendment) Bill 2022

LegCo to consider Stamp Duty (Amendment) Bill 2022 **************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Legislative Council Secretariat:

The Legislative Council (LegCo) will hold a meeting on Wednesday (January 18) at 11am in the Chamber of the LegCo Complex. During the meeting, the Second Reading debate on the Stamp Duty (Amendment) Bill 2022 will resume. If the Bill is supported by Members and receives its Second Reading, it will stand committed to the committee of the whole Council. After the committee of the whole Council has completed consideration of the Bill and its report is adopted by the Council, the Bill will be set down for the Third Reading.



Meanwhile, the Second Reading debates on the Companies (Amendment) Bill 2022 and the Births and Deaths Registration (Amendment) Bill 2022 will also resume. If the Bills are supported by Members and receive their Second Reading, they will stand committed to the committee of the whole Council. After the committee of the whole Council has completed consideration of the Bills and their reports are adopted by the Council, the Bills will be set down for the Third Reading.



On a Member’s motion, Mr Frankie Yick will move a motion on “Reinforcing Hong Kong’s status as a regional logistics hub”. The motion is set out in Appendix. Dr Kennedy Wong and Mr Luk Chung-hung will move separate amendments to Mr Yick’s motion.



Members will also ask the Government 22 questions on various policy areas, six of which require oral replies.



The agenda of the above meeting can be obtained via the LegCo Website (www.legco.gov.hk). Members of the public can watch or listen to the meeting via the “Webcast” system on the LegCo Website. To observe the proceedings of the meeting at the LegCo Complex, members of the public may call 3919 3399 during office hours to reserve seats.