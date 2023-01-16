Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing woman in Sha Tin (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing woman in Sha Tin (with photo) ***************************************************************



Police today (January 16) appealed to the public for information on a woman who went missing in Sha Tin.

Chiu Chung-mui, aged 76, went missing after she left her residence in Ha Wo Che on January 14 morning. Her family made a report to Police on the same day.

She is about 1.65 metres tall, 53 kilograms in weight and of thin build. She has a pointed face with yellow complexion and short straight white hair. She was last seen wearing a floral skirt, light-coloured shoes and carrying a yellow recycle bag.



Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing woman or may have seen her is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of New Territories South on 3661 1176 or 6197 3270 or email to rmpu-nts-2@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.