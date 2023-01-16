Hong Kong – Secretary for Health visits Prince of Wales Hospital (with photos)

Secretary for Health visits Prince of Wales Hospital (with photos) ******************************************************************



The Secretary for Health, Professor Lo Chung-mau, visited Prince of Wales Hospital today (January 16) to get a grasp of the situation of the public hospital service during the winter surge, and to show support for frontline healthcare staff.



Accompanied by the Cluster Chief Executive of New Territories East Cluster of the Hospital Authority (HA), Dr Chung Kin-lai, Professor Lo and the Under Secretary for Health, Dr Libby Lee, visited the Medical Specialist Outpatient Clinic, the Pharmacy of the Specialist Outpatient Clinics and a medical ward. They knew from the hospital management and frontline healthcare staff about the actions being taken by public hospital in response to the demand for healthcare services arising from winter surge and relevant manpower arrangement. Professor Lo expressed gratitude to healthcare staff for standing fast at their posts even in difficult times and serving patients with professionalism and selflessness.



Professor Lo said, “The recent epidemic situation has shown signs of decline. However, given the more frequent activities of festival shopping and gathering due to the earlier relaxation of social distancing measures and the approaching of the Lunar New Year, as well as the persistent risk of infection on top of the fact that winter has always been a peak season for influenza and other respiratory illnesses, members of the public should remain vigilant by wearing a mask properly, observing good personal hygiene and taking precautionary measures well.



“Maintaining the normal operation of Hong Kong’s healthcare system tops the agenda of the Government. The Government has all along been keeping close communication with the HA, and allocating manpower and resources with regard to the needs for healthcare services. The Government and the HA will continue to strengthen the emergency response mechanism, enhance the handling capacities of the healthcare system, in a bid to ensure that Hong Kong residents will be accorded priority in receiving medical services and drugs when they have a need.”



Professor Lo once again appealed to members of the public, in particular the elderly and children, to receive seasonal influenza and COVID-19 vaccines, while maintaining good personal hygiene for protection to themselves and others. He firmly believes that with the concerted effort of the general public, Hong Kong can make steady strides along the path to normalcy.