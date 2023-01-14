RAP Secures Funding From Artha99 Investment Advisors

With its low-code hyperautomation platforms RAPFlow and RAPBot, RAP aims to help enterprises solve the challenge of unstructured content and improve productivity and efficiency using an AI first approach.

Speaking of the development, Raghuraman Ramamurthy, CEO of RAP said We are delighted that Artha99 chose to invest in us, and I welcome them to the RAP family. We look forward to working closely with Artha99 over the coming years as we build RAP into a formidable player in the hyperautomation space. The fresh round of funding is further reinforcement of the potential of AI to disrupt the automation space and the value that RAP has delivered to its customers.

Mr. Vignesh Shankar, Managing Partner, Artha99 is excited about becoming a part of RAP on its growth journey and said They have a robust technology team with strong product knowledge, and added that, considering the current industry-wide focus on driving efficiencies and cost optimization, the investment in RAP is a timely one for the fund.

The competition to reduce cycle times and offer better customer experience has increased the demand for hyper-automation solutions worldwide. The global market for hyperautomation is currently valued at USD 549.3 million and is predicted to skyrocket and reach a staggering USD 2,133.9 million by 2029 – representing a strong CAGR of 22.79%.

About Artha99 AIF investment advisors:

Artha99 AIF investment advisors is an India focussed SEBI registered CAT 1 venture capital fund. This fund is focused on identifying, investing, and catalyzing businesses for the Indian growth century.

