ARIES Embedded and Emdalo Technologies Partner for FPGA Solutions

High Performance at Low Power

Based on Microchip’s PolarFire® FPGA architecture, ARIES Embedded has developed the M100PF and M100PFS system-on-modules (SoM). The platforms successfully provide reliable embedded systems for secure, power-efficient computation in a wide range of applications, including smart embedded vision, industrial automation, communications, and IoT. The M100PF SoM family implements the PolarFire FPGA and spans from 100K logic elements (LEs) to 300K LEs. It features 12.7G transceivers and offers up to 50 percent lower power than competing mid-range FPGAs. The M100PFS SoM integrates a hardened real-time, Linux capable, RISC-V-based MPU subsystem on the mid-range PolarFire SoC-FPGA family, bringing low power consumption, thermal efficiency, and defense grade security to embedded systems. For a quick and easy project start, ARIES Embedded provides evaluation platforms for both SoMs.

More information:

Emdalo Technologies: https://www.emdalo.com

PolarFire SoMs: https://www.aries-embedded.com/system-on-module/fpga/microchip

