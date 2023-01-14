Celebrating 10 years of HOPE Sheds Light

The nonprofit organization looks to 2023 with strength, support and hope.

HOPE Sheds Light celebrates 10 years.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – Jan. 12, 2023 – PRLog — It’s been 10 years of spreading awareness on substance use disorder and providing strength to families and individuals who have been impacted by the disease. Ten years of proving that recovery is real. Ten years of embracing multiple pathways to recovery. Ten years of building HOPE for a better tomorrow.

“As we celebrate 10 years of HOPE Sheds Light (HSL), we are grateful for each person who stood by us and supported our mission to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the impact of substance use disorder,” said Pam Capaci, CEO of HSL. “Stigma has been effectually pushed to the side in order to make way for new outcomes. Countless families and individuals have seen restoration and started new beginnings. As we continue on this beautiful journey, we look to a future filled with hope and even greater impact.”

Over 28 million Americans have admitted to abusing a substance in the last year alone, according to the National Library of Medicine. There are no easy answers for anyone impacted by substance use disorders, but HSL is grateful for those brave enough to share their stories and show the world that recovery is possible.

“We’ve heard so many stories,” said Steve Willis, Co-founder of HSL. “Stories that eventually led to renewal and transformation. The underlining message in each one is clear – hope is alive, and it is stronger than ever.”

Over the last year, HSL has seen measurable growth and renewal. “With our new doors open in Monmouth County, we are strategically positioned to expand our physical footprint in New Jersey,” said Ron Rosetto, Co-founder of HSL. “Through these outreach and many others, we are able to continue to serve all those who look to HSL for strength, support and hope.”

From its robust event calendar, expanded programming, various support groups and wellness activities to its annual walk, golf outing, gala, newsletter and podcast, HSL has become a distinguished recovery hub in Monmouth and Ocean County. Looking to the future, the nonprofit envisions a modern, repurposed or newly constructed center for recovery.

“We want to create a safe place where families and individuals from the recovery community can engage in programs and activities to build their recovery capital, and rebuild and reimagine their life purpose,” said Arvo Prima, Co-founder of HSL. “The HOPE Center for Recovery will offer wellness classes, mutual aid support services, arts and entertainment and civic engagement.”

“Our next chapter is going to be as beautiful as our first one,” said Capaci. “We can’t wait for the entire community to be a part of it.”

About HOPE Sheds Light, Inc.

