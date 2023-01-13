Hong Kong – Man sentenced to imprisonment for assaulting FEHD officer

Man sentenced to imprisonment for assaulting FEHD officer *********************************************************



A man was sentenced to immediate imprisonment today (January 12) at the Eastern Magistrates’ Courts for assaulting a Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) officer earlier.

The man was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, hawking without a licence and obstruction of public places. He was convicted and sentenced to 21 days’ immediate imprisonment for the first charge, and was also fined $500 for each of the remaining two charges.

The court heard that an FEHD officer was attacked by the defendant during an investigation of a complaint against illegal hawking on Johnston Road in Wan Chai on April 10 last year.

“Violence against law enforcement officers is a serious illegal act and carries legal consequences. Members of the public should respect and co-operate with public officers in the execution of their duties,” an FEHD spokesman said.