Hong Kong – Government receives detailed report on Tsuen Wan Line train incident from MTRCL

Government receives detailed report on Tsuen Wan Line train incident from MTRCL *******************************************************************************



In relation to the MTR Tsuen Wan Line train incident on November 13 last year, the Government today (January 12) received the detailed investigation report submitted by the MTR Corporation Limited (MTRCL) to the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) as requested by the Government.



According to the detailed investigation report, the mounting bolts and nuts of a trackside metallic barrier broke due to serious corrosion, causing the metallic barrier to lean over to the track and the incident train hit the barrier. After the incident, the MTRCL inspected all similar barriers across the railway network at the EMSD’s request to ensure safe railway operation. In addition, the MTRCL has enhanced the civil structure maintenance regime with specific maintenance given to the metallic barriers. The MTRCL is also conducting a comprehensive trackside infrastructure and equipment survey, which is expected to be completed by mid-May this year. The Government will continue to follow up with the survey.



The detailed report also made recommendations on detrainment and service arrangements, including the addition of a direct alert to the Operations Control Centre (OCC) on the deployment of detrainment ramp of the trains, and the enhancement of training to OCC and train staff. These are to ensure detrainment in a safe and orderly manner during an emergency.



The EMSD will closely follow up with the MTRCL on the progress of implementing the various recommendations proposed in the report to prevent recurrence of similar incidents. The Independent Monitoring Panel established by the Government has also commenced its work. The Panel closely monitors the comprehensive review being conducted by the MTRCL on its asset management and maintenance regime to ensure the maintenance and operation management work keeps pace with the times, so as to maintain the safety and reliability of railway services in Hong Kong.