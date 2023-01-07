TEAONIC Expands Line to Include Wellness Sodas

TEAONIC, the wellness tea company co-founded by Fleur and Desiree, known for its high-quality, therapeutic blends, has announced the launch of its newest product line: Fresh Pop Sodas.

TEAONIC has always been committed to using natural ingredients to promote overall health and well-being. Starting with a line of wellness teas, the company has expanded to include wellness shots and now, wellness sodas.

The Fresh Pop line includes three delicious flavors: Fresh Pop Detox, Fresh Pop Immunity, and Fresh Pop Chill. Each soda is made with a blend of natural ingredients, chosen for their specific health benefits.

Fresh Pop Detox is a refreshing blend of lemon, ginger, rooibis, dandelion, and cayenne, designed to support the body’s natural detoxification processes. Ginger has long been known for its digestive and anti-inflammatory properties, while dandelion and cayenne are traditionally used to support liver function. Lemon and rooibis add a burst of flavor and contain antioxidants that may help to boost overall health.

Fresh Pop Immunity is a zesty combination of orange, elderberry, lemon, and hibiscus. Elderberry is renowned for its immune-boosting properties, while orange, lemon, and hibiscus add a burst of flavor and contain antioxidants.

Fresh Pop Chill is a soothing blend of tart cherry, hibiscus, and holy basil leaf. Tart cherry is a natural source of melatonin, which may help to promote sleep, while hibiscus and holy basil leaf add flavor and contain antioxidants.

TEAONIC’s Fresh Pop Sodas are made with all-natural ingredients, free from artificial preservatives and sweeteners. They are also vegan and gluten-free, making them suitable for a wide range of dietary restrictions.

“We are so excited to introduce our Fresh Pop Sodas to the market,” said co-founders Fleur and Desiree. “At TEAONIC, we believe in the power of natural ingredients to support and promote overall health and well-being. These sodas are the perfect way to enjoy the benefits of herbal remedies in a delicious and convenient form.”

TEAONIC’s Fresh Pop Sodas are available now on the company’s website, teaonic.com, and will soon be available in select retail locations.

About TEAONIC:

TEAONIC is a wellness company co-founded by Fleur and Desiree, dedicated to using natural ingredients to promote overall health and well-being. TEAONIC offers a range of products including wellness teas, wellness shots, and wellness sodas. All products are made with all-natural ingredients and are free from artificial preservatives and sweeteners.

Contact: Alex Chesler Co-Founder TEAONIC alex@teaonic.com