KeyholeSoftware.dev Releases Mobile CFSWater App

The KeyholeSoftware.dev team is proud to announce the release of a mobile application CFSWater, a cross-platform mobile app. CFSWater reports scheduled and current water releases along with power generations for the Army Corp of Engineer tailwaters and streams in the midwest region. These tailwaters include Beaver Lake, Table Rock Lake, Bull Shoals Lake, Norfolk and Greens Ferry.

A team of Keyhole Software consultants developed CFSWater using Flutter, a Google framework that uses the Dart language. Flutter is an open-source UI development kit used to develop cross-platform applications from a single codebase. Flutter applications are built using widgets, which fall similar to React components. Widgets describe a piece of application logic and provide element structure and separation.

Brady Niswonger, a Keyhole employee consultant, played a significant role in developing the application. He has worked for Keyhole for over 3 years and has particular expertise in web technologies.

“CFSWater is a mobile Flutter application that retrieves tailwater generation data while also providing a user-friendly UI in order to view the intended schedule,” Niswonger said.

CFSWater is also available as a free text message tool to access current conditions for tailwaters and streams using Corps of Engineers and USGS data. These reported water levels are subject to change and may not honor estimated schedules. The app is available for free, in both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store for iOS and Android devices.

For more information, visit keyholesoftware.com or check out other Keyhole Creations at www.keyholesoftware.dev.

About Keyhole

Keyhole Software is a custom development and software consulting firm comprised solely of elite, vetted employees who are as passionate as they are skilled. They build custom solutions that solve complex business problems and have a long track record of delivering on time and on budget. Key technologies utilized include Java, .NET, JavaScript, Cloud, and others.

To learn more about how the Keyhole Software team can help you reach your business goals, visit keyholesoftware.com.