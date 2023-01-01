Writer Dr. Clarence Riggins Brings to Us a Wonderfully and Meticulously Crafted Book – “Seen or Unseen: What is Your Choice?”

Book Genre: Sociology, Discrimination, Racism

About the Author

Dr. Clarence Riggins, a small-town native of Dry Branch, Georgia, University of Phoenix graduate and chapter member of the National Society of Leadership and Success, and US Army veteran who served for twenty years before retiring as a first sergeant to pursue a management career in the US Postal Service, has completed his new book Seen or Unseen: What Is Your Choice? a thoughtful work probing the realities of race in the United States. He completed a doctoral degree in management with a concentration in organizational leadership at the University of Phoenix.

Before completing a DM, he attended a small private university and completed a doctorate in business administration. A true highlight in his life achievements is becoming affiliated with Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated as an alumni member in Columbus, Georgia. He desires for his book to reap success and leave an impression on the populist. As he wrote this book and made the book available to the world, Seen or Unseen: What Is Your Choice? should help many people determine how their decisions move the world far to the left or right.