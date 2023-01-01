A Powerful Sound of Leah Cik Roth’s Survival

Miami, Florida, USA – WEBWIRE – Saturday, December 31, 2022

At ninety years old, Holocaust Survivor, Leah Cik Roth finally puts her story of pain, survival, determination, and joy out in the open with her book, My Eyes Looking Back at Me: Insight into a Survivors Soul. With the help of Menucha Meinstein and her method of Soul Writing, Leah has at last finished her memoir for everyone to read; to look at history in her perspective; and to never forget.

Along with her sister, Leah Cik Roth was the only one who survived her entire family. Since then, she has tried to write down every significant thing she had been through, but it was no easy task. It was not until she crossed paths with Meinstein that she was able to let out her deep-seated feelings and memories. Menucha Meinstein was a volunteer of the Refuat Ha-Nefesh (Remedy for the Soul) Fellowship program. She was paired with Leah and they ended up forging a bond of friendship incomparable.

Four and a half years in the making, Leahs memoir was a long process of push-and-pulls, emotional vulnerability, and late nights spent talking about the horrors of the past, where they would sit and cry, and later on have nightmares. My Eyes Looking Back at Me is the story of a Survivor a woman, brave enough to dive back into difficult memories and recount the sufferings Adolf Hitler had inflicted on the Jewish population. Her work with Menucha is a powerful sound of her survival a solid proof that Hitler attempted, but never truly succeeded.

My Eyes Looking Back at Me: Insight Into a Survivors Soul

Publisher: One to One; 1st edition (March 26, 2015)

Language: English

Paperback: 304 pages

ISBN-10: 0986129305

ISBN-13: 978-0986129308

About the Author

Drawn to working with the elderly since she was a teen in Seattle, Menucha Meinstein volunteered at hospitals and old age homes. After retiring to Miami, armed with an M.A. In Psychology from Antioch University, she developed a technique of self-guided therapeutic journaling, Soul-Writing, to nurture optimism and resilience. She used the technique in a Chai Lifeline class for mothers of medically fragile children.

Menucha participates in the Para-Chaplaincy Volunteer Program of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation (GMJF) in collaboration with Jewish Community Services, and utilized her Soul-Writing skills to work with a Holocaust survivor wishing to write a memoir. Menucha, paired with Leah Czik Roth, began working on fashioning Leah s compelling history.

Through the writing experience over these last four years of storytelling, recording and crafting, all done in the Aventura, Florida, home of Menucha and her husband, Eddie, Leah became such a constant and beloved presence, they invited her to move in with them. As a Leah s biographer, Menucha is the driving force for the publication and promotion of My Eyes Looking Back at Me: Insight Into a Survivors Soul. Together they are deeply involved in cultivating Holocaust awareness to students and adults through educational programs in the Miami area.

Menucha has participated in a myriad of programs that provide support to the elderly, the sick and the bereaved. She volunteers with Bikur Cholim and Chevra Kadisha Societies, and participates on the (GMJF) Mishkan Miami Leadership Council. She is a member of the South Florida International Press Club, and a founding member of Aventura Authors.