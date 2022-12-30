CD BioSciences Introduces Immunohistochemistry Technology to Support Pathology Research

Immunohistochemistry detects antigens or haptens of cells according to the specific binding of antibodies and antigens in biological tissues. IHC is an important application of monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies to determine the tissue distribution of antigens of interest in health and disease. Therefore, it is widely used in cancer diagnosis because specific tumor antigens are de novo expressed or upregulated in certain cancers. In addition, IHC also plays an important role in pathology, especially tumor pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology.

IHC exploits immunological and biochemical techniques to examine different tissue sections by using labeled antibodies that interact with target antigens. CD BioSciences now offers various IHC solutions and multiple antibody staining protocols to generate informative IHC images, allowing the visualization of cells’ unique cellular components.

This new immunohistochemical strategy consists of two phases: 1) the slide preparation and reaction phase and 2) the interpretation and quantification phase of the obtained expression. Additionally, the five critical steps of IHC are sample preparation, antigen retrieval, background blocking, target detection, and sample visualization. Researchers can apply this new technology to accelerate the study of genetics, brain trauma, neurodegenerative disorders, and muscle diseases. It can also be used in deposition of beta-amyloid and cytoplasmic accumulations of alpha-synuclein.

“With extensive work experience in the field of bio-imaging, our team is focused on innovating imaging technology to expedite scientific breakthroughs and ultimately help patients,” said one of the marketing staff at CD BioSciences. “With the launch our IHC technology, we are well on our way to help scientists in the field of cancer diagnosis and pathology, accelerating research process and potentially saving more lives. Furthermore, we’ll continue to improve our imaging technology and expand our offerings to customers.”

CD BioSciences has recruited a professional team with extensive working experience in the imaging field, who can provide various personalized imaging services to meet customers’ research needs in the fields of biology, microbiology, medicine, and food. Some corresponding services include tissue imaging and analysis, cellular imaging analysis, molecular imaging analysis, microbial imaging analysis, and imaging analysis for drug discovery and development. In addition, the company can also provide technical consulting services for customers.

For customers interested in more information about IHC solutions or any other technologies, please visit CD BioSciences at https://www.bioimagingtech.com.

About CD BioSciences

CD BioSciences is a biotechnology company committed to the development of imaging technology for many years. Its scientists can utilize high-content imaging, nanoparticle imaging, imaging flow cytometry, time-lapse imaging, and other techniques to image cell structure, cell migration, cell proliferation, pathogen infection mechanisms and interactions between protein molecules. In addition, the team is caple of applying powerful analytical software to analyze the captured images of cells, subcellular or tissue to obtain useful information.

###