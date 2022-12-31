Hong Kong – ExCo supports interpretation of Law on Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong by Standing Committee of National People’s Congress

ExCo supports interpretation of Law on Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong by Standing Committee of National People’s Congress ******************************************************************************************



The Non-official Members of the Executive Council (ExCo Non-official Members) today (December 31) issued the following statement:

The ExCo Non-official Members welcomed and supported the interpretation of Article 14 and Article 47 of the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (the Hong Kong National Security Law) made by the Standing Committee of the Thirteenth National People’s Congress (NPCSC) on December 30.

Members concurred that the NPCSC’s interpretation of the provisions of the Hong Kong National Security Law made pursuant to the power conferred by the Constitution and the Hong Kong National Security Law has clarified the principle and meaning of the relevant provisions of the Hong Kong National Security Law, ensuring the accurate implementation of the Hong Kong National Security Law. They agreed to the complete necessity and legality of the interpretation of the Hong Kong National Security Law, adding that the move is conducive to further improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

The Members steadfastly supported any follow-up actions to be taken by the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the HKSAR and the HKSAR Government in the full implementation of the content of the interpretation of the Hong Kong National Security Law, with a view to facilitating the improvement of the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security of the HKSAR, steadfastly safeguarding national security, and ensuring the successful implementation of “one country, two systems”.