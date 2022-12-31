Hong Kong – New isolation arrangements for infected RCH residents and target users of holding centres

New isolation arrangements for infected RCH residents and target users of holding centres *****************************************************************************************



In light of the adjustment made by the health authorities on the arrangements for infected residents from residential care homes for the elderly (RCHEs) and residential care homes for persons with disabilities (RCHDs) starting from tomorrow (January 1), only COVID-19 residents who have received less than three vaccine doses will be sent to holding centres (HCs) for care. The Social Welfare Department (SWD) announced today (December 31) that all HCs, including the two which are about to commence operation, will admit the above-mentioned residents starting from tomorrow.

According to relevant arrangements, COVID-19 residents who have received three vaccine doses or above but are asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms will be arranged to stay and receive care in residential care homes (RCHs). Healthcare staff of the Hospital Authority (HA) will provide them with appropriate treatment and support. In this regard, the SWD has sent the infection control principles provided by the Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health for RCHEs and RCHDs on taking care of COVID-19 residents in RCHs to all RCHs in Hong Kong for their reference.

As a result of the above-mentioned arrangements, only COVID-19 residents who have received less than three vaccine doses will be transferred to HCs for care. COVID-19 residents with severe symptoms, regardless of the number of vaccine doses they have taken, will be sent to hospital for treatment after being examined by healthcare staff on their symptoms and conditions.

Accordingly, all HCs, including the two HCs for the elderly which are about to commence operation tomorrow and on January 2 respectively, will, starting from tomorrow, only receive COVID-19 patients who are asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms but have received less than three vaccine doses. The HA will collaborate with private medical vendors to provide medical support for the HCs. The commencement dates, number of beds and care teams of the two HCs are set out in the table below:



HCs Commencement dates Number of beds Care teams 1 Tiu Keng Leng Sports Centre January 1, 2023 132 New Frontier Group 2 Tsing Yi Southwest Sports Centre January 2, 2023 130 Kato (Hong Kong) Holdings Limited

The SWD expresses its heartfelt gratitude to the concerned private medical vendors and the care teams for their swift support.

The SWD will continue to maintain close communications with RCHs, relevant bureaux and departments to address the anti-epidemic needs of the RCHs in order to safeguard the health of residents.