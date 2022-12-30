Charting Producer, Entrepreneur, Claudy Beats Is Self-Taught

In addition, Claudy is an entrepreneur and an author. He is the founder of Claudybeats merch, a clothing brand focused on helping inspiring people to keep the faith, put God first and is also the author of Turn Your Instagram Into a Cash Machine. Claudy firmly believes in helping independent artists as much as possible and imparting his knowledge to help them succeed.

When asked about his journey, Claudy said Im very proud of my accomplishments and where I am today; without hard work and dedication, nothing would have been possible.”

Claudy is continuing to grow his career with the debut of his new single Courage and plans on releasing more music throughout the year. With a growing fanbase and a bright future, its sure to be an interesting ride.

For more information on Claudy Beats and his work, please visit https://instagram.com/claudybeats

