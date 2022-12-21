Pain Institute of Long Island Joins New York Health

The Pain Institute of Long Island, a comprehensive pain management practice with locations in Patchogue, Port Jefferson, Port Jefferson Station, Riverhead, Rockville Centre, Woodbury, and Plainview, has officially joined New York Health’s (NY Health) growing network of specialty care providers. The practice name will not change but will be a division of NY Health and continue to be the same trusted pain specialty care provider that has served the region for decades.

The Pain Institute of Long Island offers minimally invasive treatment and pain relief therapies for all types of discomfort in the back, neck, knees, hip, elbows, and more. Other conditions treated include degenerative disc disease, spinal stenosis, neuropathic pain, complex regional pain syndromes (CRPS), musculoskeletal-related sports injuries, work accidents, or other injuries.

“We are extremely excited to add pain management to our specialty offerings,” said Rohit Reejsinghani, MD, FACP, MBA, Executive Director of NY Health. “The addition of the Pain Institute of Long Island will ​​allow us the reach we desire to provide care to more patients.”

The Pain Institute of Long Island is staffed by Medical Director Dr. Brian Durkin, Dr. Samuel Brown, Dr. Neil Kirschen, Dr. Robert Iadevaio, Dr. Jamal Khan, Dr. Jerry Thomas, and Dr. Olga Komargodski. The board-certified pain management specialists have extensive experience in spinal stimulation, the Mild, Vertiflex, and the new Intercept procedure for lower back and leg pain, among other minimally invasive procedures to achieve better pain control.

While surgery may be recommended for some patients, the Pain Institute of Long Island is committed to working with each patient to develop a tailored treatment plan that may include a referral to rehabilitation therapy, pain management injections, and/or minimally invasive procedures.

“With the addition of the Pain Institute of Long Island, we can provide pain relief by world-class pain management specialists to patients in search of high-quality pain care,” Rusty Dreksler, MBA, NP-C, Chief Clinical Officer said. “More importantly, the expertise they add to NY Health will help patients overcome their pain issues while eliminating or minimizing the need for pain medication or surgery.”

Please call (833) 660-PAIN (7246) to make an appointment. For more information, visit paininstituteli.com.

About NY Health

At NY Health we provide highly professional, sensitive, and personalized care. All of our patients become part of the NY Health family and we will continuously strive to achieve our main goal. Delivering the best medical care possible with your well being in mind.