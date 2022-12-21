Cannes Lions 2022: Throwback from DecenterAds

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is an international event that gathers thousands of players from the global advertising and creative community. Amidst crazy competition — in 2022, there were over a quarter million entries to Cannes Lions — only the best of the best works get the cherished award. Thus the first reason to attend this and similar events is to get a grip on advertising best practices.

Being overloaded with digital advertising every moment on the Internet, users develop “banner blindness” and lower their attention threshold to cut out as much informational noise as possible. To break through and get the ads seen, advertisers should know what works — and that’s exactly what the winner cases tell. Both advertisers and publishers can benefit from learning what inventory, tactics, and messages to invest in for better results, and what’s best to leave behind.

The second reason to add Cannes Lions to the event’s schedule is the programmatic and ad-tech trends that the best industry experts like Dentsu, Google, and others share there. DecenterAds’ business development manager, attending the event in French Riviera on June 20-24, 2022, learned great insights on metaverse, Web3, and NFT — the advertising industry’s top overarching trends.

Last but not least, global events like Cannes Lions are invaluable sources of networking and new partnerships. All creative industry specialists need to reach their audiences to get results from their campaigns, and that’s where the importance of programmatic advertising can’t be overlooked. Creativity festivals give brands and agencies great opportunities to expand their inventories with the help of new partners like DecenterAds.

