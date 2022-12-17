Tiny Transitions Teams up with The Sleep Lady to Offer Sleep Consultant Business Coaching

Tiny Transitions founder Courtney Zentz is a master at helping babies sleep through the night, but she is also a sought-after business coach. Her new master class, offered privately and in conjunction with The Sleep Lady, will help fellow sleep consultants scale their businesses.

Courtney Zentz, founder of Tiny Transitions sleep coaching, is teaming up with fellow sleep consultant Kim West (also known as The Sleep Lady) to provide an additional element of business coaching to help Kim’s Gentle Sleep coaches nationwide grow their businesses.

Both Zentz and The Sleep Lady are nationally acclaimed for helping babies sleep through the night and toddlers get on a consistent nap schedule through gentle, customized techniques. They are now joining forces to better equip other consultants to launch and scale their sleep consulting businesses.

The Sleep Lady provides a Gentle Sleep Coach Certification and Training Program to teach aspiring sleep consultants to master their craft. Zentz will enhance Kim’s robust training program with her business coaching expertise.

Through her Sleep Coach Success Lab, Zentz blends the skills she gained as a corporate marketing leader with her sleep consulting prowess to help fellow coaches succeed as entrepreneurs. In addition to offering her coaching in collaboration with the Sleep Lady’s certification program, Zentz is offering master classes through her own company, Tiny Transitions.

“There are many sleep coaches who are very good at what they do, but nobody taught them how to run a successful business,” said Zentz. “As a result, their businesses are stuck in neutral, and they can’t consistently attract new clients. My Sleep Coach Success Lab equips them with the skills and resources they need to be an unstoppable entrepreneurial force.”

Through Tiny Transition’s Success Lab, sleep coaches learn to master system integration, social media, search engine optimization, sales funnels, blogging, and relationship building strategies to cultivate referral sources. The result is a consistent stream of new clients and agile, streamlined business operations.

Enrollment is now open for the Sleep Coach Success Lab master classes, which will launch in January 2023. The partnership with The Sleep Lady will kick off shortly afterward. The Sleep Coach Success Lab offers live training, step-by-step tutorials, open coaching calls, private coaching, guest speakers, networking events, and access to a private community of fellow sleep consultants for support and networking.

“The Tiny Transitions Sleep Coach Success Lab is the best money I have spent in my four years of running my business,” said sleep consultant Kala Guichard of Sleep at Last.

Other Tiny Transitions Success Lab graduates said the course has restored countless hours to their lives. “As my business continued to grow, it became unsustainable, and the amount of time I would spend doing tedious manual tasks was not at all an effective use of my time. [The Sleep Coach Success Lab] has helped me automate my systems and learn even more about how to market my company,” said Kaley Medina of Live Love Sleep.

To learn more about the Sleep Coach Success Lab or Zentz’s collaboration with The Sleep Lady to help sleep consultants accelerate their businesses, visit www.TinyTransitions.com.

About Tiny Transitions

Tiny Transitions aims to help families build healthy sleeping habits and restore order in their homes. They offer a completely unique approach to sleep coaching and sleep training.