Craftsmen Industries, Inc. Customizes Truck for Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Nationwide Tour

Based in St. Louis, MO, Craftsmen Industries, Inc. designs and fabricates custom graphics, trucks, and trailers. The customized 18-wheeler created for Caesars Sportsbook & Casino is the feature mobile location for all events on the Caesars Sports Tour.

Over the past 40 years, Craftsmen Industries, Inc. has grown from a small company focused on trailer sales to a leader in vehicle and trailer customization. With over 170 tradespeople working under one roof at their St. Charles facility, Craftsmen can seamlessly complete projects on schedule and within budget. The Caesars Sportsbook & Casino truck build showcases Craftsmen’s unique skills and abilities to create a one-of-a-kind vehicle that perfectly fits the customer’s needs.

While many companies provide some of the same services as Craftsmen, the company sets itself apart in its ability to integrate every aspect of a custom project. Every project completed by the team at Craftsmen is unique. As the needs of their customers have evolved over the years, they have risen to the challenge, adding new skills to their wheelhouse. The Craftsmen team excels in custom large scale printing, fleet graphics, and custom vehicle design and fabrication, making them the perfect choice to customize the Caesars Sports Truck.

“Customizing a large 18-wheeler for Caesars was a fantastic opportunity for our team,” remarked Mark Steele, CEO and Co-Owner of Craftsmen Industries, Inc. “Creating and installing graphics on a vehicle that large opens up some exciting possibilities for our graphics team. And engineering solutions for the interior to allow Caesars to create custom video and sound content on the road required collaboration within our different specialties. Seeing it all come together even better than we had imagined was exciting.”

The Caesars Sportsbook Truck began its tour at a Monday Night Football game in Orchard Park, New York. From there, the truck traveled to major sporting events nationwide. The tour will conclude with a stop at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, AZ. At each stop, fans will be able to meet former sports celebrities, participate in tailgating activities, watch sporting events shown on location, and enjoy local food and beverage options.

The truck’s custom features include the following:

More than 1000 square feet of interior space customizable for specific games and events

A podcast studio fully equipped for recording with partners, such as Omaha Productions, ESPN, and CBS Sports)

A production studio for creating video content on tour

Exterior branding and custom graphics

“At Craftsmen, we are proud of our ability to transform an 18-wheeler into a custom promotional vehicle and event hub,” stated Steele. “We truly have an all-star team working on every project, and seeing what our client accomplishes with what we create is fulfilling for us.”

To learn more about the custom services offered by Craftsmen Industries, Inc. and the custom projects they complete for companies like Caesars Sportsbook & Casino, visit CraftsmenInd.com or call (800) 373-3575.

About Craftsmen Industries

Introducing a full product line of trade show exhibits and event service solutions from ISO 9001:2015 certified experiential marketers dedicated to the highest quality large format printing and mobile marketing vehicles.