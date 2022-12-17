VTX1 Companies Named Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley Corporate Partner of the Year

VTX1 Companies continues its support of local Food Bank and those in need within the community

VTX1 Companies was honored to be named the Corporate Partner of the Year for the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley. In a ceremony held on December 3, 2022, the recognition was made official.

Libby Ann Saenz, Chief Executive Officer of the Food Bank RGV said, “The Food Bank RGV is honored to announce VTX1 as Corporate Partner of the year. We truly appreciate the love and support they have shown the Food Bank RGV and the community we serve. It takes an entire community working together to solve food insecurity and to fight hunger, and VTX1 is an inspiring company showing they are doing just that.”

VTX1 Companies is a premier South Texas high speed internet provider offering access to Internet and telephone applications to homes, businesses, and large enterprises across the area. The family of VTX1 Companies has been delivering exceptional services in telecommunications for the past 70 years and continues its tradition of excellence today with lightning fast broadband at the best prices.

The team at VTX1 Companies is committed to giving back to the community through a variety of initiatives. One such initiative is the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley. This organization is the 7th largest food bank across Texas. Founded in 1986, the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley proudly provides food assistance, nutrition education, and access to community services for those in the Valley experiencing food insecurity. As it stands, the Food Bank feeds 76,000+ people each week, with over 48 million meals distributed each and every year.

VTX1 Companies is thrilled to support this mission. CEO Patrick McDonnell said, “Over the last several years VTX1 has helped provide hundreds of thousands of meals to those in need in the RGV through this partnership. It is an honor to lead a company that is committed to giving back to the communities it serves.”

Being recognized as a Corporate Partner of the Year was a beautiful symbol of the relationship shared between VTX1 Companies, the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, and those in the community who rely on the Food Bank for nutritional needs.

VTX1 Companies is also taking this opportunity to encourage others to donate to the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley if they can. As it stands, the Food Bank is facing a shortage unlike in the past few years. Anyone who would like to make a donation can do so by visiting https://foodbankrgv.com/ to learn more.

More information on VTX1 Companies can be found at https://www.vtx1.net/.

About VTX1 Companies

