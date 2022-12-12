Suburbs in Austin Texas Will Experience Massive Growth

“The Austin suburbs are going to experience massive growth.” That’s the word from Real Estate Agent Christopher Arnell to people moving into the Austin area for a better quality of life.

Arnell’s comments are based on his understanding of the Austin real estate market and the Austin suburbs. “Things have slowed a bit but because this is Austin, our slowdown brings things back to what would be considered normal or even above average in other real estate markets.”

Austin Texas will continue to grow over the next two decades with an increase in home prices over time and this will lead to potential home buyers leaning toward the Austin suburbs as a place to call home. With Texas having no state tax, more green space in the areas surrounding Austin, and a more affordable selection of new homes, Austin suburbs will see massive growth, especially in Leander, Liberty Hill, and Georgetown. The billion-dollar mixed-use development, which even includes a lagoon, Leander Springs, is also set to open in 2024, increasing the attractiveness of the already popular Leander, TX residential market.

With Austin’s Moody Center becoming the highest-grossing venue of its size in the world since its opening and Austin being designated the #1 college town in the USA according to WalletHub, the Capitol of Texas will only continue to grow. People looking for homes in Austin will need to consider the Austin suburbs’ housing market as a potential area to call home.

