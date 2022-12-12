Dieter Cantu Named Recipient of 2022 Reebok Human Rights Award

Texas-based Activist and Organizer Focuses on Juvenile Justice Reform

Reebok, the iconic and irreverent sports culture brand, announced last night that community organizer, activist and social entrepreneur Dieter Cantu has been named the recipient of the 2022 Reebok Human Rights Award, which, for the first time, honors extraordinary activists in the world of sports and athletics.

With a shift to a greater focus on the intersection of human rights and sport, Reebok has partnered with Sports Illustrateds Sportsperson of the Year Awards to celebrate Dieter alongside some of the worlds most decorated athletes. The 2022 Sportsperson of the Year Awards were presented last night at The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco, CA.

As the recipient of the 2022 Reebok Human Rights Award, Dieter will receive $50,000 to support his philanthropic work, as well as guidance and mentorship from Reebok and its involved partners, including Sports Illustrated (SI), Alabama State University (ASU), the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and RISE.

​An activist and organizer, Dieter is focused on juvenile justice reform, police accountability and bail reform. With his experiences as a youth in the juvenile system as a frame of reference, Dieter aims to reform the system to help advance the mental health and physical wellness of young people. Dieter works to establish library spaces, which increase literacy and introduce holistic health resources such as lounges, entertainment areas and sports training programs at juvenile facilities and halfway houses. In addition, he provides mentors, legal aid and food distribution to assist the community of young people as they transition back into society.

As a youth, Dieter was sentenced to serve ten years in juvenile detention after his first and only interaction with law enforcement. Without access to proper legal representation in court, he signed a plea bargain out of fear. He spent half a year in solitary confinement and experienced physical and verbal abuse as well as other forms of punishment. Through his challenges, Dieter discovered his passion to help incarcerated youth and to promote education and sports as a means to keep juveniles out of the prison system.

It is an honor and a privilege to be recognized and I am beyond grateful for this opportunity to be recognized by such a prestigious brand, said 2022 Reebok Human Rights Award recipient, Dieter Cantu. This award exemplifies that if we want to invest in the future, then we need to invest in our youth. The power is, and will always be, with the people. This award means that a child with a dream prevailed and was strong enough to defy the odds. When you lead with compassion, trust the process, and practice humility, you cannot be defeated.

Upon his release, Dieter founded Position of Power Inc. where he served as liaison to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department and other national non-profit organizations, developing and implementing comprehensive public policy platforms on proactive criminal justice strategies. Since then, Dieter has helped enact meaningful local policy reforms that decrease incarceration levels and reinforce the incentive for community action.

Dieter is the founder of Cantus Books to Incarcerated Youth Project which has donated more than 5,000 books to troubled teens in halfway houses and juvenile facilities. The purpose of this program is to make varied books available for the youth housed at various Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD) facilities. He has partnered with multiple universities across Texas to collect and distribute books, as well as created a mentorship and pen pal program consisting of members close in proximity to maximum security facilities. The goal is to use books to improve literacy and reading skills which will enable those incarcerated to further their education and steer them away from the prison system.

For more than a decade, Dieter has worked to ensure equity, fairness and opportunities for all youth, but particularly those who come from marginalized communities, said Reebok Vice President of Apparel Portia Blunt. He has fought tirelessly to reform a criminal justice system that creates barriers for young people by providing important outlets like literacy and sports programs to help them while they are in the system and, importantly, when they are out so they can reach their full potential.

The Reebok Human Rights Awards program, which originally ran from 1988 to 2007, was reinstated in 2021. The program has a legacy of nearly 90 recipients from 40 countries and highlights individuals doing impactful work that promotes human rights and fights injustice. The program also provides funds to recipients so that them may continue in their vocation. Past recipients include Winona LaDuke (1988); Li Lui, Wang Dan, Chai Ling, and WuEr KaiXi (1989); Bryan Stevenson (1989); Van Jones (1998); and Vanita Gupta (2004).

Last years Reebok Human Rights Award recipients included LaTonya Myers, who dedicates herself to transforming the criminal justice system through her work at the Philadelphia Defenders Association and her own organization, Above All Odds; Eva Maria Lewis, the Executive Director of the Free Root Operation, a Chicago-based non-profit organization focusing on alleviating problems that result from poverty and impact well-being among Black and Brown communities; and Hernn Carvente-Martinez, the Founder and CEO of Healing Ninjas, a recently launched project that focuses on ensuring that mental health and healing become more visible topics.

The Reebok Human Rights Board of Advisors includes Amber Hikes, Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer of the ACLU; Cynthia Roseberry, Deputy Director for Policy, Justice Division of the ACLU; Dr. Regina Moorer, Assistant Professor at ASU; Monique Holland, Deputy Director of Athletics and Chief of Staff of Athletics at Northwestern University; immigrant rights activist Sara Mora; the former National Director for the Youth and College Division at the NAACP, Tiffany Dena Loftin; Executive Director of the Shaquille ONeal Foundation, Kari Uyehara; Zoe Henriquez, VP of Strategic Alliances & Development at RISE, a Reebok partner; VP, Media Brands at Authentic Brands Group, owner of Sports Illustrated and Reebok brands, Michael Sherman; and Reeboks own, Chloe Mann, a member of the brands Human Rights Now team.

Earlier this week, Reebok unveiled its 2022 Human Rights Now! Collection, a long-term product platform designed to fuel the brands mission to inspire human rights and human movement. In conjunction with the release, Reebok is donating $600,000 to RISE, a national nonprofit that educates and empowers the sports community to eliminate discrimination and champion social justice. The collection is available to shop now at www.reebok.com/us/human_rights_now.

