Paras Biopharma Streamlines Offerings as “Biologics CDMO” and Biosimilar Co-Development as “Paras Biologics”

New webpages have also been created for the biosimilars division, www.parasbiologics.com, whilst Paras Biopharma will continue to operate with its existing website, https://www.parasbiopharma.com/microbial-biologics-cdmo.php.

“By channelling the company’s activities into two divisions, Paras Biopharmaceuticals is able to continue to promote and serve its biologics CDMO & New Biologics activities more efficiently. This results in the continuation of providing high-quality scale-up and biologics development solutions for our customers’ projects,” adds Dr Mark Jackson, Admin Lead, Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy.

“Paras Biopharmaceuticals has streamlined its business offerings into two concise divisions – Paras Biologics & Paras Biopharma, thus allowing its biologics CDMO and New Biologics activities (Paras Biopharma) to be separated from the company’s biosimilar pipeline. This allows Paras Biopharmaceuticals to keep up with the current demand by allowing for a more fluid stream of enquiries, and thus addressing our customers’ business requirements with a quicker turnaround,” says Dr. Ashesh Kumar, CEO of Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy.

Paras Biopharma will also promote the company’s capabilities on recombinant Protein Production, plasmid DNA development & scale-up of scFv, Fab and peptibodies as expert services, while services and partnership for the development of recombinant expression systems and process technologies for biosimilars will fall with Paras Biologics.

About Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy:

Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a fully owned, state-of-art 25,000ft² biologics production plant and is a revenue-generating and profit-making company. It has a proven track record of serving innovative big-pharma, medium-size and small-biotech start-up in USA & Europe for developing and producing small- and large-scale biologics production batches.

The company’s biologics production facility is located in Finland and is dedicated for the production of recombinant therapeutic products in microbial systems. The facility has classified cleanrooms covering 4,300 ft², and contains specialised features including media and buffer preparation, live area (fermentation and harvest & extraction), purification suite (incl. +4°C cold room), final filtration and freeze-drying.

Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a strong pipeline of Biologics & Biosimilars in Osteoporosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Onco-immunology and Urology. For more information, please see the Biosimilars development pipeline via www.parasbiologics.com or http://www.parasbiopharma.com/biosimilars/biosimilars.php.