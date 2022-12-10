GEO Jobe Announces Relationship with Mississippi Coding Academy

GEO Jobe Presents Check to MS Code Academy

GULFPORT, Miss. – Dec. 8, 2022 – PRLog — GEO Jobe is pleased to announce a second donation to the Mississippi Coding Academy. These funds will be allocated to support efforts and technology for their expanded second cohort of students. The first class graduated in August of 2022, and GEO Jobe has recently hired two graduates. GEO Jobe looks forward to seeing the talent that comes out of the second class and wishes them success in their chosen career paths.

This second investment on behalf of GEO Jobe symbolizes the continued support of a mutually beneficial relationship to not only GEO Jobe but the future of graduating students from the MS Coding Academy. GEO Jobe and the Mississippi Coding Academy want to equip students with the skills they need to begin a career as successful software developers in Mississippi.

“The relationship we have cultivated with the MS Coding Academy has been fantastic. The coding academy has been doing great work to prepare its students to secure great jobs with the skills they are learning. GEO Jobe is proud of the work we have done together with the MS Coding Academy and has been pleased with the results. We look forward to continuing that relationship in the future.” Danny Menikheim, Vice President of Operations at GEO Jobe

GEO Jobe is excited to see the Mississippi Code Academy and its students succeed with an organization full of talented individuals. GEO Jobe believes in community development and will continue to explore new approaches to aid others in the industry with their needs.

You can connect directly with the GEO Jobe team, via connect@geo- jobe.com

For more information about sponsoring, partnering with, or attending the MS Coding Academy please visit their website at https://mscoding.org/ or contact Patrick Mame directly at patrickmame@ usm.edu.

About GEO Jobe

GEO Jobe is a leading GIS software and geospatial solutions provider, serving almost 9,000 organizations globally. GEO Jobe has developed some of the most popular applications in the ArcGIS Marketplace, including Admin Tools for ArcGIS, Backup My Org, Clean My Org, and Mapfolio. GEO Jobe is also a provider of the GEOPowered Cloud for ArcGIS, which is a managed service offering focused on Esri technology. GEO Jobe also offers professional services centered around Esri’s ArcGIS System, including custom software development, enterprise solution implementation, and UAV data collection. Founded in 1999, GEO Jobe is in its 23rd year of operation and has been an Esri business partner since 2002, and is currently a Gold Partner.

www.geo-jobe.com

About Mississippi Coding Academy

Founded in 2017 as a joint project between Innovate Mississippi and the Governor’s office via MDA, MS Coding Academy’s charter is to offer a non-traditional path to create new and diverse software professionals and offer improved economic opportunity for Mississippians, particularly the disadvantaged and underserved communities.

MS Coding Academy currently has three physical training locations: one based in Downtown Jackson, MS, Starkville, MS, and South Jackson in partnership with DSC Training Academy. They have affiliations with Mississippi State University, the Mississippi Development Authority, and several corporate partners.

https://mscoding.org/